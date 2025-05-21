The Padmavat actress looked stunning is a red silk saree with a dark blue border by Raw Mangi, paired with a sleeveless red blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline.

Cannes is no longer just about films, it has also become a global stage for inner fashionistas, creativity, grace and elegance. Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari is doing it all right. She gave fans a glimpse of her latest Cannes look in a bright red saree with sindoor, tying her entire look together. The look not only made her appear radiant, but also highlighted Indian culture at the International Film Festival.

Let's decode her look at Cannes 2025:

The Padmavat actress looked stunning in a red silk saree with a dark blue border by Raw Mangi, paired with a sleeveless red blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline.

To accessorise the look, she added a traditional choker intricately designed with blue kundan work and pearl-studded strings and matching round earrings

Her make-up was clean and fresh, she chose a soft base, flush cheeks, well-defined eyes with kajal, mascara and subtle eyeliner, nude lips and red bindi on her forehead. Her hair was neatly tied back.

But what truly elevated her entire look was sindoor (vermilion powder) worn by her, giving off newly-wedded bride vibes. Interestingly, this is her first Cannes appearance after her marriage to actor Siddhart.

Taking to her Instagram, Aditi posted a series of pictures, captioned, ''I Cannes'' along with a heart emoji. Her fans couldn't hold back their excitement and flooded her comment section with love and appreciation.

''Most elegant and best in Cannes so far. I love how beautiful you carry our culture so effortlessly every damn time,'' a user wrote.

''Hello drop dead gorgeous!!!!,'' another user wrote.

''The sindoor adds more grace to your beauty, mam,'' another wrote.

''I love the fact that the prominent sindoor you’re wearing is just holding this entire look,'' another commented.

''The best Desi representation in Cannes so far; true to the roots, she won my heart this time,'' another wrote.

Also read: Not Ozempic, Karan Johar lost 20kg weight in 7 months with THIS secret diet