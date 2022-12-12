Aditi Hundia: Know all about Ishaan Kishan's rumoured girlfriend and her net worth

Ishan Kishan, the wicketkeeper-batsman for the Indian cricket team, set a new record for the fastest double century in one-day international play. In the third and final ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh on Sunday, Ishaan played this historic inning.

Ishan Kishan rumoured girlfriend Aditi Hundai posted a picture with a heart on her Instagram account which went viral on social media. Aditi has been the buzz of the town since she posted two images of Ishaan on her Instagram story.

Ishan and Aditi have frequently been seen together. Likewise, rumours of both of them dating have been around for a while. Ishan and Aditi have not formally acknowledged their relationship, though.

But in addition to Ishan, Aditi Hundia, who is said to be his girlfriend, is also in the news. She works as a model and makes a lot of money from commercials in music videos.

Aditi Hundia earns a lot from advertisements and commercials. She is also a social media star and has millions of followers on Instagram. According to media reports, Hundia’s total assets have been estimated at over two to three million dollars.

Hundia resides in Mumbai and also has luxury vehicles. However, it is unknown which vehicles exactly are part of his car collection.

Aditi is a very active social media user and is seen giving competition to several Bollywood actresses in terms of fitness and beauty.

She entered the Elite Miss Rajasthan pageant in 2016 to launch her career. She competed in this tournament and made the finals. Along with this, he has been in numerous music videos and commercials, which has increased his income significantly.

Aditi Hundia placed in the top three of the 2017 Miss India competition. Aditi further triumphed in 2018 as Miss Supranational India.