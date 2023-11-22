Headlines

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Add functionality and style to your space with beautiful side tables on Amazon

Upgrade your space with amazing side tables and find the perfect match for your home with the incredible range of side tables on Amazon with great offers. Get up to 53% off.

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 12:41 PM IST

Side tables not only add functionality to your space but also enhance the overall aesthetic. It's a smart investment that can elevate the look and feel of your living room or bedroom and they offer a convenient surface for placing your essentials like books, lamps, or a cup of coffee. Hurry and grab the deal now on Amazon because this is too good to miss. 

Redwud Skyla Engineered Wood Bed Side Table At Rs 2,299

  • This bedside table is designed to provide you with extra storage space while perfectly complementing your cosy bed
  • Its contemporary style, with a premium prelam engineering wood construction and natural wood grain finish, adds a touch of elegance to any room decor
  • With dimensions of 60 cm in length, 25 cm in width, and 70 cm in height, it offers ample space for your bedside essentials
  • The DIY (Do-It-Yourself) self-installation feature allows you to save time and money, as it comes with all the necessary hardware and an instruction guide for easy assembly using simple tools.

DDS Dream Decor Shoppee Luxury Iron Side Table At Rs 2,049

  • Get up to 49% off on this side table
  • Whether you place it in the living room, bedroom, balcony, or study room, it provides a convenient surface for books, coffee, an alarm clock, potted plants, toys, and more
  • Not only is this small end table portable and lightweight, making it easy to move around, but it is also space-saving
  • You can use it indoors or outdoors, making it a versatile piece of furniture and the rounded edge design adds a touch of safety and convenience, preventing potential damage
  •  It is available in a medium size, making it suitable for various spaces in your home.  

BULKWOOD Round Side End Table Frame Sofa Corner Table At Rs 2,348

  • Get up to 53% off on this corner table 
  • This versatile square end table is designed with both style and durability in mind. The table top is made from wood pattern density fiberboard, providing a flat, wear-resistant, and scratch-resistant surface
  • It is supported by a sturdy gold metal frame, ensuring strength and durability
  • The powder-coated metal frame design makes this outdoor side table weather-resistant, rust-proof, and UV-protected, perfect for daily use on your patio
  • Unlike normal wooden outdoor tables, the premium powder-coated surface remains smooth and will not peel, rust, or rot.

Al Hama Small Coffee Table Love Side Table At Rs 2,249

  • This coffee table has a dimension of 45D x 45W x 60H centimetres and it is made of metal and wood and comes in various colour options such as white-gold, black-gold, black-white, and black
  • With a bearing capacity of 20 kg, it is sturdy and reliable and the table is already assembled, so no need to worry about putting it together
  • Dry-cleaning is advised to keep it in great condition and the powder-coated metal legs add a contemporary touch to the table, making it an ideal complement to your space
  • This versatile side table can be used in both the living area and the bedroom, it is stable and simple to set up, providing a practical and stylish addition to your home. 

