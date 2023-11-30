Headlines

Add a touch of elegance to your outfit with stunning bangles on Amazon

Complete your look and get ready to shine with these versatile bangles available on Amazon. Grab the deal now.

Nov 30, 2023

Bangles can add a touch of glamour and elegance to any outfit and there are so many different styles and designs available on Amazon to choose from, allowing you to express your unique personality. Whether you're attending a special occasion or simply want to add some sparkle to your everyday style, bangles are a perfect choice. 

Ratnavali Jewels Beautiful CZ Studded Gold Plated Traditional Red Ruby White Heavy Kada Bangles Set At Rs 2,299

  • These bangles are adorned with top-notch Swiss Cubic Zirconia American Diamond Stones, giving them a glamorous touch
  • These bangles are not only stylish but also lightweight, making them comfortable to wear
  • Ratnavali Jewels is a renowned brand in the fashion jewellery industry, loved by designers, stars, and celebrities. 

I Jewels 18K Rhodium Plated Traditional Thick Brass Kada Bangles At Rs 2,059

  • The quality of this set is exceptional, as it is intricately crafted with 18K Rhodium Plating and adorned with high-quality Swiss cubic zirconia American Diamond
  • Whether you're wearing a gown, suit, saree, or lehenga, this bangle set will add an ethnic yet classy touch to your look
  • To keep it in its best condition, remember to keep it away from direct heat, water, perfumes, deodorants, and strong chemicals. 

ACCESSHER Traditional Matte Gold Plated Meenakari and Kundan Ethnic and Antique Kada/Bangles At Rs 2,019

  • These bangles are handcrafted by talented karigars in India with great delicacy and they are plated with a high-quality polish and studded with excellent precision, ensuring long-lasting wear
  •  Pair these bangles with a traditional gold-toned necklace set, a lehenga, or a saree, and you'll definitely stand out like the queen that you are, receiving many compliments
  • Remember, fashion jewellery lasts longer when kept dry and free of chemicals. 

Tvayaa Art Antique Oxidised Silver Bangle Set At Rs 3,687

  • They are made of brass and have an embellished style
  • The sales package includes 2 bangles, and they have a smooth grip for easy wear
  • To keep them in the best condition, avoid contact with perfume and water, and store them in a plastic pouch after use.

