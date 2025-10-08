Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar reveals dermatologist’s hack to prevent sun spots, 'My dermat recently reminded me that...'

Shriya Pilgaonkar shared that her dermatologist advised applying sunscreen three times a day to ward off sun spots. Experts say reapplying in high UV conditions is crucial for skin health.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 04:29 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Shriya Pilgaonkar recently opened up about a skincare tip she swears by: reapplying sunscreen multiple times daily. In an earlier interview, the Mandala Murders actor said that her dermatologist reminded her that sunscreen should be used three times a day, not just once in the morning. She shared that she carries sunscreen everywhere to prevent sun spots.

Dr. Shweta Nakhawa, a consultant dermatologist at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, supports this advice. She explains that sunscreen begins to wear off over several hours, especially when you’re outdoors, exposed to windows, or even under indirect sunlight. UV rays remain active even when the skies are cloudy, penetrating through moisture and fabric, which means skin can still get damaged.

Because of this continuous exposure, relying on a single application may lead to tanning, pigmentation, early wrinkles, and in some cases, higher risk of skin cancers over time.

How to use sunscreen right and what to choose

To stay protected, dermatologists recommend applying sunscreen two to three times daily, especially during hot weather. It’s also important to use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and a PA+++ rating. For different skin types, formulas vary: gel-based or matte-finish products work better for oily or acne-prone skin, while cream-based ones suit drier skin.

Another key point is using an adequate amount, covering not just the face but also the neck. Consistent application helps maintain an even complexion and preserve skin health.

Shriya Pilgaonkar's habit of carrying sunscreen and reapplying it reflects a practical, science-backed approach to daily skincare. It highlights how small adjustments in routine can make a big difference in skin protection.

