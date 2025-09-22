Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Actress Mallika Sherawat credits THIS yoga for her fit body, says, 'No fad diets, no quick fixes...'

Mallika Sherawat, known for her roles in films like Murder and Welcome, has recently shared her fitness secret with fans.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 22, 2025, 03:16 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

    Mallika Sherawat's fitness journey

    Mallika Sherawat, an Indian actress celebrated for her bold roles and international appearances, has always remained in the public eye. Over the years, she has garnered admiration for her fit and toned physique, leaving fans curious about her fitness routine. While there was much speculation about how she maintains her shape, Mallika recently opened up about her approach, giving fans a glimpse into her disciplined lifestyle.

    In a recent Instagram post, she revealed: 'The secret behind my fit body? Iyengar yoga. No fad diets, no quick fixes — just consistent discipline.' This statement underscores her dedication to a structured fitness regimen that prioritises long-term health over temporary solutions. Mallika emphasises that consistency, patience, and mindful practice are key to achieving a sustainable level of fitness, rather than chasing shortcuts or trends.

    Understanding Iyengar yoga

    Iyengar yoga, developed by legendary yogi B.K.S. Iyengar, is a branch of Hatha yoga that focuses on precision, alignment, and the correct execution of postures using props such as belts, blocks, and ropes. Unlike faster-paced yoga styles, Iyengar yoga encourages practitioners to hold poses longer, which helps enhance strength, flexibility, and mental clarity.

    Yoga expert Anadi Sharma notes that Iyengar yoga is about understanding the body, perfecting each posture, and being mindful of one’s alignment. Props are not used as shortcuts but as tools to ensure safety and effectiveness in every pose.

    For Mallika Sherawat, this disciplined practice has not only helped maintain her toned body but also supports her overall well-being. Her commitment to Iyengar yoga inspires fans to embrace fitness that nurtures both body and mind in a sustainable, holistic way.

