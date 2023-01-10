Actress Juhi Parmar shares DIY hack to lighten dark circles

Representational image

In today's busy and hectic schedule, we tend to face zillions of problems and the dark circle is one of them. Dark circles under the eyes may become visible due to weakness, dehydration of the skin due to drinking less water, too much stress or fatigue, watching the screen for a long time or lack of nutrients in the body. Those who have a habit of rubbing their eyes also get dark circles under their eyes. To reduce it, it is necessary to have a good diet, but along with it, it is also necessary to do some external treatment.

Because often what we apply to the skin, the skin gets good nutrition. So try a simple remedy suggested by actress Juhi Parmar to reduce dark circles around the eyes.

Juhi is quite active on social media. On top of that, she often shares different beauty tips with her fans. In this, she focuses on how home remedies can be used to reveal beauty rather than using expensive cosmetics. Now she has just shared her first beauty secret of the new year and suggested a solution to reduce dark circles.

Home remedies to reduce dark circles

Ingredients required:

1 tsp almond oil

1 tsp potato juice

1 tsp coffee powder

A pinch of turmeric

How to apply it?

1. Take all the above ingredients in a bowl and mix well.

2. Now apply this paste around the eyes with your fingers and gently massage it for 2 to 3 minutes.

3. Do not rub too vigorously.

4. After massaging, wash your face after about 5 to 7 minutes.