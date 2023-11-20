Achieve salon-worthy nails at home with trendy and durable nail extensions under Rs 500 on Amazon

Check out the best range of nail extensions with great offers only on Amazon and upgrade your nail game. Grab the deal now.

Buying nail extensions is like having your own personal nail salon at home. You can switch up your nail style whenever you want and experiment with different lengths and designs and it's so convenient and cost-effective compared to going to a salon. It's definitely a game-changer for anyone who loves beautiful nails. Go ahead and treat yourself to some fabulous nail extensions with Amazon.

The set comes with 24 pieces of full nail design fake tips, along with a double-sided nail tab sticker, a mini nail file, and a wood stick and they're made with high-quality ABS material, which is safe for your body and nails

You can easily trim, file, paint, and colour them to your liking, whether you're a professional nail specialist or just starting out with nail art, these tips are perfect for you

They give you a beautiful glitter effect in just 3 minutes, without the need for an expensive manicure at a salon.

Buy Now on Amazon

They come in a gorgeous tomato colour with an ombre design

They're made with premium quality ABS material, which is safe for your body and nails

They're also a wonderful gift for your loved ones and can be worn for parties, weddings, and more

Get ready to rock a fabulous and stylish look with these reusable pre-glued artificial nails.

Buy Now on Amazon

These false nails are not only environmentally friendly, but also non-toxic, odourless, and gentle on your hands

You have the freedom to choose the perfect false nail that suits your style, and they're easy to trim and shape to your desired length and shape

They're also great for DIY home nail art and nail salons.

Buy Now on Amazon

The package includes 12 nails, nail glue, a nail filer, a cuticle pusher, and a storage box

These press-ons are huge time-savers, taking only 30 minutes or less to apply

You'll have access to trendy and luxurious nail art at all times

They're safer for your real nails and easier to remove than gel or acrylics.

Buy Now on Amazon