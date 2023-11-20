Headlines

Achieve salon-worthy nails at home with trendy and durable nail extensions under Rs 500 on Amazon

Check out the best range of nail extensions with great offers only on Amazon and upgrade your nail game. Grab the deal now.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 04:21 PM IST

Buying nail extensions is like having your own personal nail salon at home. You can switch up your nail style whenever you want and experiment with different lengths and designs and  it's so convenient and cost-effective compared to going to a salon. It's definitely a game-changer for anyone who loves beautiful nails. Go ahead and treat yourself to some fabulous nail extensions with Amazon. 


Sunkizzrs® Nails Extension At Rs 299

 

  • The set comes with 24 pieces of full nail design fake tips, along with a double-sided nail tab sticker, a mini nail file, and a wood stick and they're made with high-quality ABS material, which is safe for your body and nails
  • You can easily trim, file, paint, and colour them to your liking, whether you're a professional nail specialist or just starting out with nail art, these tips are perfect for you
  • They give you a beautiful glitter effect in just 3 minutes, without the need for an expensive manicure at a salon.

Buy Now on Amazon


The Pink Truck Set of 24 Everlasting Artificial Reusable Nails At Rs 299

  • They come in a gorgeous tomato colour with an ombre design
  • They're made with premium quality ABS material, which is safe for your body and nails
  •  They're also a wonderful gift for your loved ones and can be worn for parties, weddings, and more
  •  Get ready to rock a fabulous and stylish look with these reusable pre-glued artificial nails.

Buy Now on Amazon


Secret Lives acrylic fake reusable false artificial press on nails translucent pink colour At Rs 499

  • These false nails are not only environmentally friendly, but also non-toxic, odourless, and gentle on your hands
  • You have the freedom to choose the perfect false nail that suits your style, and they're easy to trim and shape to your desired length and shape
  •  They're also great for DIY home nail art and nail salons. 

Buy Now on Amazon

The NailzStation press on artificial fake designer nails extension At Rs 449

  • The package includes 12 nails, nail glue, a nail filer, a cuticle pusher, and a storage box
  • These press-ons are huge time-savers, taking only 30 minutes or less to apply
  • You'll have access to trendy and luxurious nail art at all times
  • They're safer for your real nails and easier to remove than gel or acrylics.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

