Ace fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies: Gigi-Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber mourn loss

After battling cancer for several years, star fashion designer Virgil Abloh passed away at the age of 41. Virgil, who died on Sunday, was the founder of the fashion company Off-White and menswear artistic director at Louis Vuitton.

His demise was confirmed by his labels on social media, Variety reported. "We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom," LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault wrote on Instagram."The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loved ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother or their friend," he added.

Sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid reacted to the news by posting photos of themselves with the designer and writing a note on their separate Instagram profiles.

A part of Bella’s post read, “Im at a loss .. He was someone to everyone. That was the magic power he held. He made every person he came across feel special in whatever way he possibly could. Even when the world felt sad, he brought laughter and color and beauty. The way he made a positive impact on anything he touched, and always pushed for his culture/the world is the reason why he was an angel on earth and one to so many. The most beautiful warrior soul. I can’t believe this”.



A part of Gigi’s post read, “I am heartbroken by the loss of my dear friend, and a friend to the world, Virgil Abloh. He was 1 of 1. His kindness and energetic generosity left a lasting impression on every life he touched— he made everyone feel seen and special.”

Hailey Bieber took to Instagram too and wrote “Virgil completely changed the way I looked at street style and fashion, the way he looked at things inspired me deeply.”

According to the statement, Virgil opted to keep his cancer private after being diagnosed in 2019, undergoing treatments while continuing to work as one of the fashion industry`s leading voices.

(Inputs from ANI)