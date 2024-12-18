The airport’s stunning design, created by Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF), is inspired by the natural beauty of Abu Dhabi’s desert landscape.

Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport, also called the Midfield Terminal or Terminal A, was named the most beautiful airport in the world at the 2024 Prix Versailles International Architecture Awards. The prestigious ceremony took place at UNESCO’s headquarters in Paris.

The airport’s stunning design, created by Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF), is inspired by the natural beauty of Abu Dhabi’s desert landscape. The terminal’s unique roof, featured in a recent Mission: Impossible movie, has an eye-catching wave-like shape. It is not just beautiful but also functional, as it provides natural shading and helps reduce energy use.

Inside, the terminal is just as impressive. It has a massive X-shaped structure that reaches 50 metres in height. This clever design makes the most of the space while using sustainable materials to lower its environmental impact. The four wings of the terminal are themed around Abu Dhabi’s natural elements—sea, desert, city, and oasis. Each section includes artistic and cultural details that honour the region’s heritage.

A major highlight inside the airport is the 22-metre-tall Sana Al Nour installation. This stunning glass-fronted piece, inspired by Islamic architecture, is suspended between the arrivals and departures areas. Weighing 100 tonnes, it filters natural light into the lower levels and improves airflow, blending art with smart engineering.

The terminal, which opened in November 2023, spans over three-quarters of a million square metres. It can handle up to 45 million passengers annually, with plans to expand its capacity to 80 million travellers. This makes Zayed International a major global hub for air travel and a leader in sustainable airport design.

The Prix Versailles 2024 also recognised five other airports worldwide, but Zayed International stood out for its innovative design and cultural significance. This achievement cements its place as an iconic gateway to Abu Dhabi and a marvel of modern architecture.