Abhinav Srihan works towards animals welfare with his extensive knowledge about wildlife

We must combat the spirit of unintentional cruelty in which we treat animals. Animals suffer in the same way as humans do. True humanity forbids us from subjecting them to such misery. It is our responsibility to bring it to the attention of the whole world. Humanity will not find peace until we expand our circle of love to all living beings. Abhinav Srihan founder of Dogs'Inn and NGO Fauna has been expanding his love for these animals.

In addition to being an animal rescuer, he is a consultant investigator, filmmaker, and former media professional. He is a man who is well-versed in Indian and exotic wildlife species, conservation methods, aviary architecture, and the Indian wildlife trade. Abhinav rehabilitated countless birds, rescued them from illegal captivity, unkempt in tiny cages, and discarded by callous owners, thanks to his vast expertise. Wherever possible, they were reintroduced to the wild. He has worked on issues like bull riding, poultry farms, dog fighting, and animal battles with organisations like TRAFFIC at the World Wildlife Fund, Humane Society International, and World Animal Protection, as well as serving as a government-nominated inspector for investigations of dairy farms in Delhi. When it comes to animal welfare, Abhinav is one of the most supportive people. As part of a team of local government officials and rescuers, he led the evacuation, feeding, and translocation of animals during the Uttrakhand cloudburst tragedy. In addition, inquiries have been conducted into the possession of illicit wildlife sold through animal markets such as Mehboob chowk in Telangana, Nakhaas in Lucknow, Parade Bazar in Kanpur, Chota Masjid in Gorakhpur, Sonepur Mela, and other locations.

Abhinav has raised his voice against Punjabi Singer Diljit Dosanjh for promoting dog fights in his video. Regarding the same, he said, "We strongly condemn this. It is wrong to project dog fights as something macho, valiant, or courageous. Punjab has historically been known for healthy human sports like kushti and kabaddi. The Sikh Regiment in Indian Army has won maximum awards for their true heroism, and our Gurus have also taught compassion for all." Providing information on illicit wildlife trade and ownership, as well as information on the poaching network, to government authorities. Assisted in the unlawful slaughter of hundreds of goats, pigeons, and buffaloes at the Gadimai and Kamakhaya temples in Nepal and Guwahati, Assam. Abhinav Srihan is a living example of the fact that love for all living beings is the noblest trait of man.

