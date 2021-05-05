Abhay Pandya shares incredible journey of how he became successful digital entrepreneur

The modern era has seen a robust growth of online businesses. When we say online businesses, it caters to many companies that have taken the digital route and are earning great revenues. The digital domain being ground for brands and influencers has seen an upward trend of many independent entrepreneurs. One name that is constantly moving forward is Abhay Pandya, an adroit at social media marketing, digital campaigns and advertising. Based in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, this young lad is the brainchild behind creating some popular accounts on social media.

While social media has witnessed solid growth in the last few years, Abhay decided to make a career in digital media. Through self-learning, the bundle of talent has mastered the art of promoting influencers, small-scale brands and business entities over the digital space. With a degree in mechanical engineering, he parted his ways and went on to try his luck in content creation. Abhay with his core expertise has managed to turn the tables by becoming one of the emerging digital marketing experts in Gujarat and across India.

It is his extraordinary talent for creating the right content that does wonders across the internet. "The right kind of content always finds a place among the audience. The thought process has been very simple and subtle. I believe the content that is relatable works the best on the internet. For that matter, understanding the target audience is extremely important", said Pandya.

Well, many might not know, but Abhay Pandya is the mastermind behind some of the best pagesacross Instagram. On Instagram, he has created an ample number of well-knownaccounts including 'millionaire_lines', 'successcharge', '6amhacks', 'successcode', 'trollscasm', 'istudentsfacts' and 'the.confused.indian'.

With so many popular Instagram accounts, Abhay has spread headed them in different categories. Whether it be motivational content, humorous content, informative content or any other type of content, he has been rightly educating the audience by creating diverse content for them. The idea of creating these Instagram accounts popped up in Pandya's mind during the last year of his college. After executing the plan, he managed to build a network of 200K followers in the initial two months. The optimistic feedback from the audience has seen him grow at an unprecedented pace.

As of now, Abhay Pandya has created a network of 15 million followers across Instagram. The cumulative figure is projected to grow as he aims to create many other social media accounts soon. Besides this, he has advertised more than 20 brands in the digital domain. Along with entertainment, this digital entrepreneur is also informing the audience about the latest happenings, thanks to his out of the box content on social media. We wish this super talented guy lots of luck, and may he inspire young people of his age to work with the full creative potential.

Brand Desk content