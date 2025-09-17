Neeraj Chopra wastes no time, qualifies for javelin final with first attempt at World Athletics Championships 2025
Abhay Deol starts his day with THIS powerful ancient yogic technique for calmness, says, 'One really effective meditation is...'
Abhay Deol begins his mornings with tratak meditation, candle gazing to achieve focus and stillness. Experts say it helps reduce stress and relax the eyes but must be practiced mindfully to avoid irritation.
Actor Abhay Deol has revealed a unique ritual that helps him start his mornings on a calm and grounded note. He practices tratak meditation, a yogic method where one focuses on the flame of a lamp or candle. Abhay shared that he lights a ghee lamp and gazes at the flame, but the purpose is not to strain the eyes or forcefully avoid blinking. Instead, he uses the practice to achieve stillness, concentration, and a sense of grounding before stepping into the day’s demands.
According to Abhay, this simple exercise creates a pause in the chaos, helping him feel more centered and mindful from the very beginning of the day.
Medical experts explain that tratak meditation is primarily a mental and spiritual practice rather than a medical exercise for the eyes. It can help reduce stress, sharpen concentration, and even give the eyes a break from continuous screen exposure. Many people feel less eye strain and more relaxed after practicing it.
However, experts caution against overdoing the practice. Staring at a flame for too long without blinking can cause dryness, irritation, or even headaches. People with eye conditions like glaucoma, chronic dry eyes, or frequent migraines should be extra careful and consult a professional before trying it regularly.
For healthy individuals, tratak can be a refreshing and calming ritual if practiced moderately. The key is to focus on mindfulness and mental calmness rather than forcing the body into discomfort.