Aaliyah Kashyap to wear white lehenga by Anita Dongre for her engagement

Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, is currently experiencing a wonderful phase in her life. She recently received a romantic proposal from her long-time boyfriend, Shane Gregoire, during a dreamy getaway in Bali, Indonesia. The enchanting pictures of their proposal captivated the hearts of millions. Now, the couple is eagerly preparing for their engagement ceremony, which will take place in Mumbai following traditional customs. Aaliyah has already started planning for her special day and recently shared a video on her YouTube channel, showcasing her engagement outfit trials.

On July 6, 2023, Aaliyah Kashyap released a vlog in which she and Shane Gregoire go out to select their engagement outfits. They disclosed that they have chosen renowned designer Anita Dongre for their special day. In the video, Aaliyah can be seen trying on exquisite lehengas adorned with intricate embroidery. Although she mentioned that she will wear a white lehenga for her engagement, she did not reveal her final outfit choice. She said, ''"I am not showing it in the vlog, you will see it on the day. BUt I think the white one."

For those who are unaware, on May 20, 2023, Aaliyah had shared a series of pictures on her Instagram, showcasing her romantic proposal. The images captured delightful moments of the newly-engaged couple and highlighted Aaliyah's stunning diamond ring. In the pictures, she looked elegant wearing a midi dress with ruffled sleeves, featuring multiple patterns.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! To my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCE! You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. Saying yes to you was the easiest thing I’ve ever done & I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiance (still can’t believe I get to call you that AAHHHH)."