Aaliyah Kashyap and fiancé Shane Gregorie slay in dreamy white engagement attire; know all about their look

Aaliyah Kashyap and fiancé Shane Gregorie slay in dreamy white engagement attire; know all about their look

The couple organised an engagement celebration for their close friends on August 3. Aaliyah and Shane both opted for white attires.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 11:23 AM IST

Anurag Kashyap and his ex-wife Aarti Bajaj's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap announced her engagement with her boyfriend Shane Gregoire on Instagram on Saturday, May 20. The two of them exchanged rings in Bali, Indonesia, as Aaliyah shared a couple of pictures, the first one in which she is flaunting her huge diamond ring, and the second photo shows the couple passionately kissing each other.

In Mumbai on August 3, the duo held an intimate engagement bash for close friends. The daughter of Anurag Kashyap, Aaliyah Kashyap chose a white raw silk lehenga for the special occasion from the renowned designer Anita Dongre. Her lehenga was covered in sequin work and multicolored flower embroidery. She paired her lehenga with a sheer dupatta and a matching round-neck blouse. Whereas Shane donned a white sherwani with a light-green embroidery jacket. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

However, on July 6, 2023, Aaliyah Kashyap released a vlog in which she and Shane Gregoire go out to select their engagement outfits. They disclosed that they have chosen renowned designer Anita Dongre for their special day. In the video, Aaliyah can be seen trying on exquisite lehengas adorned with intricate embroidery. Although she mentioned that she will wear a white lehenga for her engagement, she did not reveal her final outfit choice.  

The party was attended by many star kids, including Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan.

