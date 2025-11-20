Aaishvary Thackeray set for intense showdown with Ahaan Panday: Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming YRF action romance promises big screen thrills

Aaishvary Thackeray joins Ali Abbas Zafar’s YRF action romance with Ahaan Panday and Sharvari, promising intense action, romance, and fresh Bollywood talent.

Aaishvary Thackeray’s name has been buzzing for a couple of years as the young actor to watch out and he showed his sheer brilliance on screen in Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi, in which he received unanimous love and appreciation. From his magnetic screen presence, to his deft and assured acting, Aaishvary has shown that he is a talent to watch out for.

Ali Abbas Zafar Signs Aaishvary for the negative lead:

Another stamp of validation for Aaishvary is a director of the stature of Ali Abbas Zafar signing him to play the negative lead in YRF’s action romance, in which he is being pitted against the Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday for an intense, bloody showdown. This fresh, young casting makes for a deliciously exciting showdown between two of the most brilliant actors of the country - Ahaan & Aaishvary!

In fact, Ali Abbas Zafar has lined up three of the best young actors, Ahaan Panday, Sharvari & Aaishvary Thackeray, for his next with YRF and the film becomes highly anticipated because audiences have shown that they are keen to see fresh talent blow them away with acting brilliance, as seen in how people rooted for Ahaan & Aneet Padda and made Saiyaara the highest-grossing love story in the history of Indian cinema earlier this year!

Ali Abbas Zafar is known for directing mega entertainers that became historic blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Given his acumen, one can expect Ali to mount Ahaan and Aaishvary‘s showdown as a big-screen carnage to watch out for. This is a hugely mounted film with romance at the heart of the story and action giving a sense of shock and awe, and a must-watch entertainer feel. So, you can expect Ali not holding back and pulling all punches to make it a rollercoaster, thrilling ride and keep audiences at the edge of their seats,” informs a trade source.

A new era of young talent in Bollywood:

Ali Abbas Zafar has the best young cast of Indian cinema with him for this film. Given his brilliance in storytelling, coupled with his knowledge of creating big-screen spectacles, one can rest assured that these three young actors are going to be presented massively, and they will give it their all on screen. It is refreshing to see big movies being mounted on young actors because they will have to carry the baton of the industry going forward. This is a huge opportunity for the industry and for these young actors to show that they have it in them to dazzle us all with their acting,” the source further says.