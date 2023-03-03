A step-by-step guide to do your own makeup in just 15 minutes

If you work in an office or even go to college, then you must know how to do a little makeup. Wearing makeup is not a bad thing as it has become the need of today's time. If the makeup is done simply, it can add beauty to your look.

There is no doubt that makeup is an art which not everyone can master, but if you understand the basics of makeup properly, then without wasting much time, you will be able to do perfect makeup every time you step out of the house. Follow these 5 easy steps and get a perfect makeup look in just 15 minutes

1. Moisturizer and Sunscreen

No amount of makeup can give a perfect look to your face if your face is not fully moisturised and sun-protected. So before applying makeup, clean the face thoroughly, then tone it and apply a good moisturizer. After this, do not forget to apply sunscreen on the face as well as on the hands and feet.

2. The right base is important

The base of makeup is very important, so use light foundation or BB-CC cream for a strong base. Mix it well with the help of beauty blender and wait for a while so that your skin can absorb it. If you live in a hot or humid place, do not use heavy foundation or else your face will look cakey.

Also read: Here’s how Katrina Kaif does her makeup to ace her beauty game everyday

3. Use concealer

If you have dark circles, pimples or spots on your face, then concealer is very important for you. Always buy a concealer that is one tone lighter than your skin and use it only where absolutely necessary.

4. Compact and Blush

To set the makeup, apply compact powder all over the face and then use a light blush. Apply blush from the cheekbones of one side of the face to the cheekbones of the other side. Apart from this, a little on the tip of the nose, on the forehead and on the neck.

5. Eye Makeup and Lipstick

Now that the makeup is set on the face, now it is the turn of the eyes and lips. After applying eyeliner and mascara on the eyes, you can also apply lipstick of your favourite colour or matching lipstick with the outfit. If you do not like lipstick, you can also use lip gloss or lip balm.

Hairstyle is also important with makeup

It is also important to have a beautiful hairstyle along with a good makeup to enhance your look. Your hairstyle should be matching with your character. If you want, you can open, stress or light curl the hair. By the way, nowadays the soft curls look is very much in trend.