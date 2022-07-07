A sneak peek into Ishita Gupta's extravagant lifestyle that will leave your jaw dropped

The model Ishita Gupta is making headlines for her recent photoshoot with Mohammed Vivid, and we are all mesmerised by her nymph-like look. But, there's something more about this social media diva that will keep your mouth open, and it's her extravagant way of living. As much as Ishita Gupta has been admired for her perfectly sculpted physique, she is also followed for her lavish lifestyle.

Ishita Gupta started a career as an event organiser with Red Chillies Entertainment in association with the Cineyug Group of Companies and now owns a Luxury Tourism Company. The diva has got the luxury element added to everything in her life. This company offers a variety of sports cars and stretch limousines to rich Arabs in the UAE. Well, well, if you think that Ishita only offers expensive cars to rich Arabs, then you got her wrong. The model herself is often seen posing with a BMW X6 Stretch Limousine or a Private Charter.

Not only is the car, but Ishita Gupta is also seen flaunting her fashion from big and costly brands like Gucci and Fendi. She leaves us stunned every time she posts something on her Instagram. It reflects a royal-like lifestyle that everyone wants. Ishita comes from a very affluent family in Kolkata. However, she shifted to Bombay for her graduation, and there she found fame as an event organiser for the Indian Premier League.

Having her roots in India, the model is a global citizen and has lived in London and Dubai as well. Speaking of Dubai, did you know that the world's most expensive seven-star hotel, Burj Al Arab, is Ishita Gupta's favourite? She also celebrated her birthday at the Burj Al Arab's Al Mahara Restaurant. The model has only started with her life and we are sure the future has saved more superfluity for her.

Talking about Ishita's acting career, the model was approached for a role in Kabir Singh, but she turned down the offer considering her graduation. However, there are rumours that the fashion lady is now shooting for an Indo-Arab feature film in Bahrain. Ishita also has a huge fan following on social media. As soon as she makes a post, her fans rush to her comment section and flood it with applause. We hope that she finds more success in her career and that her life is eternally filled with abundance.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.