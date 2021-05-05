A perfect mix of tradition and fashion: Bunaai, a brand which is here to stay

Bunaai, launched in 2016 is an Indian Clothing brand exclusively established for women. Dealing with various diverse types of clothes and accessories, Bunaai allows its female customers to express their personality and choices.

It enables them to feel free and powerful through all of its individualistic and unique designs. From ethnic footwear like juttis to ethnic apparel like kurta and palazzo, Bunaai is a one-place destination for its customers. It aims to satisfy them with outfits and accessories which aren’t just trendy and vibrant but also comfortable and casual.

Successfully running for the past four years, the brand provides just the right options for all the women around - irrespective of any age group or field. Bunaai is highly versatile in its styles, and with the perfect blend of trend and comfort, it is winning a large number of hearts.

Describing the brand in one word - it aspires to be the voice of its female customers. Its exclusiveness lies in the fact that it focuses on the very emotions of its users, making them feel confident and happy about their own selves.

Without compromising with the customer's tastes or preferences, it deals in the best quality products, matching all the expectations. Renowned for its hand-dyed, hand block printed, and hand-painted collection, Bunaai provides artistic designs, especially hand-picked and affectionately crafted for the ‘Women of Bunaai’.

It's the ability and the consistent passion of Bunaai to provide the best of fashion to contemporary buyers, which makes it one of the most popular brands - the one which is there to stay. Be it the classic, chic apparel, trendy footwear, or the very sophisticated home decor, Bunaai knows what its women love! Incorporating a variety of ethnic fabrics like Bandhej, Chanderi, Chikankari, etc., Bunaai is a composition of both traditional beauty and modern trends. No wonder it is the most preferred go-to place for those who prioritize both fashion and a sense of individuality in their looks.

Founded by Pari Poonam Choudhary, Bunaai is a brand of women empowerment and elegance. With the kind of service and satisfaction it provides to its customers, there is nothing they can complain about. For them, it’s an absolutely flawless shopping experience!

Owing to the level of praise and goodwill Bunaai has earned over the years, even celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Ridhi Dogra, Divyanka Tripathi, and many more have turned towards it.

The success journey of Bunaai is truly due to the enormous hard work and efforts it puts, without disregarding the customer choice. For the brand, its customers are its greatest assets and their happiness and gratification is its very priority and matter of interest.

Being in business for the past four years, Bunaai continues to be dynamic and innovative with its designs and products. It not only manages to surprise its buyers from the constant development and novelty but also makes sure that they welcome it with utmost contentment. Everything it offers is far from any kind of disappointment or criticism. Nevertheless, Bunaai is the most preferred fashion destination, because of its perseverance and devotion towards its customers.

Brand Desk content