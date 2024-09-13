A global artistic movement is born—voice of artist (VOA) sets the stage for art above chart

22 July 2024 marked the beginning of a revolutionary movement in the world of art—Voice of Artist (VOA). Rooted in the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The World is One Family), VOA has transcended boundaries to create a truly global collective that aims to unlock the artist within everyone. Founded by Ranaksh Rana with core advisor and his partner-in-life Megha Das, this movement seeks to reshape the artistic landscape by building a world where artists thrive and art is celebrated beyond the numbers game.

VOA is not just a platform, it’s a call to action for artists around the world to break free from conventional constraints and to focus on the profound, boundary-less nature of art. The collective aims to amplify unheard voices and foster collaboration, highlighting local and international talents.

The first step in this journey begins with conversations on the VOA YouTube channel (@voauniverse), where artists share their insights and experiences. The inaugural artist featured is Tushar Tyagi, an award-winning filmmaker and founder of the Yellowstone International Film Festival. Tushar believes that “VOA is evolution in motion that will inspire countless artists,” adding, “I am also an artist, and I am grateful for this platform that brings my voice out.”

The movement's first international collaborator, Moses Christopher, a renowned Portuguese-American musician, calls VOA a vital platform for helping artists find their true voice. “VOA,” he says, “means ‘flying’ in Portuguese. If this isn’t a sign from the universe, I don’t know what is!”

What sets VOA apart is its unwavering focus on building an ecosystem of kindness, empathy, and artistic collaboration. A consistent theme in their #ArtAboveChart conversations is the power of the collective—artists emphasising not only the functional skills of their craft but the strength found in unity, compassion, and shared purpose.

In just one month, VOA has sparked a global chain reaction, with artists and patrons from across the world reaching out to join this bold vision. Usha RK, former Director of the Jawahar Lal Nehru Cultural Centre, Embassy of India, Moscow, (also, the former Member Secretary - Intangible Cultural Heritage, Ministry of Culture, New Delhi) and an esteemed art & culture consultant, appreciated VOA’s initiative, stating, "Voice of Artist is consciously working to strengthen collective artistic consciousness, and it’s something the world truly needs."

While starting its journey from India, VOA is committed to promote diverse art forms that goes beyond the film industry by spotlighting folk artists. Their effort has started materialising in regions like Varanasi, Bastar, and Thrissur - with the hope that many more allies will step up to play their part in bringing folk art from all over the world to the forefront. The movement envisions cross-cultural collaborations that will not only expand the reach of artists but bring a sense of unity in diversity through art.

VOA is more than just a community for artists—it’s a movement. As artists unite under this banner, they are proving that art transcends charts, borders, and limitations. Through VOA, the art of tomorrow is being shaped today.

Join the Movement: To learn more about Voice of Artist and to join this global artistic revolution, visit their YouTube channel @voauniverse and become part of a cause that uplifts, inspires, and empowers.