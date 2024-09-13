Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Simran Budharup? Actress 'rough-handled' during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan in viral video

How Harshita Transformed SMS Collections at a Leading Financial Institution

A global artistic movement is born—voice of artist (VOA) sets the stage for art above chart

Engineering Excellence: An In-Depth Conversation with Swetha Singiri

Navigating Quality and Compliance: An In-Depth Conversation with Sri S. Challa

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
CBSE issues show-cause notices to 27 schools in Rajasthan and Delhi for violating bye-laws

CBSE issues show-cause notices to 27 schools in Rajasthan and Delhi for violating bye-laws

Who is Simran Budharup? Actress 'rough-handled' during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan in viral video

Who is Simran Budharup? Actress 'rough-handled' during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan in viral video

How Harshita Transformed SMS Collections at a Leading Financial Institution

How Harshita Transformed SMS Collections at a Leading Financial Institution

7 jaw dropping images of Bubble Nebula captured by NASA

7 jaw dropping images of Bubble Nebula captured by NASA

These countries are becoming richer than US, UK, India, China since 2010

These countries are becoming richer than US, UK, India, China since 2010

6 stunning images of Mars shared by NASA

6 stunning images of Mars shared by NASA

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding, here's why

Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding, here's why

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Who is Simran Budharup? Actress 'rough-handled' during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan in viral video

Who is Simran Budharup? Actress 'rough-handled' during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan in viral video

Animal actress Saloni Batra reacts to Ranbir Kapoor-starrer being called 'problematic': 'Ranvijay is flawed but...'

Animal actress Saloni Batra reacts to Ranbir Kapoor-starrer being called 'problematic': 'Ranvijay is flawed but...'

Vijay Varma requests media to give privacy to Malaika Arora and family after Anil Mehta's death: 'Thoda toh...'

Vijay Varma requests media to give privacy to Malaika Arora and family after Anil Mehta's death: 'Thoda toh...'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

A global artistic movement is born—voice of artist (VOA) sets the stage for art above chart

The movement's first international collaborator, Moses Christopher, a renowned Portuguese-American musician, calls VOA a vital platform for helping artists find their true voice.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 07:06 PM IST

A global artistic movement is born—voice of artist (VOA) sets the stage for art above chart
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

22 July 2024 marked the beginning of a revolutionary movement in the world of art—Voice of Artist (VOA). Rooted in the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The World is One Family), VOA has transcended boundaries to create a truly global collective that aims to unlock the artist within everyone. Founded by Ranaksh Rana with core advisor and his partner-in-life Megha Das, this movement seeks to reshape the artistic landscape by building a world where artists thrive and art is celebrated beyond the numbers game.

VOA is not just a platform, it’s a call to action for artists around the world to break free from conventional constraints and to focus on the profound, boundary-less nature of art. The collective aims to amplify unheard voices and foster collaboration, highlighting local and international talents.

The first step in this journey begins with conversations on the VOA YouTube channel (@voauniverse), where artists share their insights and experiences. The inaugural artist featured is Tushar Tyagi, an award-winning filmmaker and founder of the Yellowstone International Film Festival. Tushar believes that “VOA is evolution in motion that will inspire countless artists,” adding, “I am also an artist, and I am grateful for this platform that brings my voice out.”

The movement's first international collaborator, Moses Christopher, a renowned Portuguese-American musician, calls VOA a vital platform for helping artists find their true voice. “VOA,” he says, “means ‘flying’ in Portuguese. If this isn’t a sign from the universe, I don’t know what is!”

What sets VOA apart is its unwavering focus on building an ecosystem of kindness, empathy, and artistic collaboration. A consistent theme in their #ArtAboveChart conversations is the power of the collective—artists emphasising not only the functional skills of their craft but the strength found in unity, compassion, and shared purpose.

In just one month, VOA has sparked a global chain reaction, with artists and patrons from across the world reaching out to join this bold vision. Usha RK, former Director of the Jawahar Lal Nehru Cultural Centre, Embassy of India, Moscow, (also, the former Member Secretary - Intangible Cultural Heritage, Ministry of Culture, New Delhi) and an esteemed art & culture consultant, appreciated VOA’s initiative, stating, "Voice of Artist is consciously working to strengthen collective artistic consciousness, and it’s something the world truly needs."

While starting its journey from India, VOA is committed to promote diverse art forms that goes beyond the film industry by spotlighting folk artists. Their effort has started materialising in regions like Varanasi, Bastar, and Thrissur - with the hope that many more allies will step up to play their part in bringing folk art from all over the world to the forefront. The movement envisions cross-cultural collaborations that will not only expand the reach of artists but bring a sense of unity in diversity through art.

VOA is more than just a community for artists—it’s a movement. As artists unite under this banner, they are proving that art transcends charts, borders, and limitations. Through VOA, the art of tomorrow is being shaped today.

Join the Movement: To learn more about Voice of Artist and to join this global artistic revolution, visit their YouTube channel @voauniverse and become part of a cause that uplifts, inspires, and empowers.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet woman who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC, got AIR 23 without coaching, but didn't become IAS officer due to…

    Meet woman who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC, got AIR 23 without coaching, but didn't become IAS officer due to…

    Apple iPhone 16 launched: Check India prices, how to pre-order, sale date and more

    Apple iPhone 16 launched: Check India prices, how to pre-order, sale date and more

    Friday The 13th: Why it's considered unlucky? Origin, history and superstitions

    Friday The 13th: Why it's considered unlucky? Origin, history and superstitions

    Karnataka: 52 arrested in Nagamangala after riot erupts over Ganesh procession stone-pelting incident

    Karnataka: 52 arrested in Nagamangala after riot erupts over Ganesh procession stone-pelting incident

    Venom The Last Dance trailer: Tom Hardy channels Tom Cruise, battles boss symbiote Knull, fans say 'it will be a blast'

    Venom The Last Dance trailer: Tom Hardy channels Tom Cruise, battles boss symbiote Knull, fans say 'it will be a blast'

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

    7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

    7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

    Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding, here's why

    Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding, here's why

    Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

    Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

    Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

    Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement