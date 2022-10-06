Headlines

Lifestyle

A chewing gum a day can keep anxiety away? Know how chewing gum can help you in day-to-day life

Numerous studies have linked moderate gum chewing to a few fair benefits.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 09:07 PM IST

Records show that people have been chewing gum in various forms for thousands of years. Most people think chewing gum comes from tree bark like it used to, but nowadays, it's mainly made up of synthetic rubber. The exact recipe behind a stick of chewing gum is a secret, but manufacturers usually combine gum, resin, softeners, flavourings, and even antioxidants.

Of course, like most things in life, too much gum chewing can cause problems. Excessive gum chewing has been found to cause migraines, especially in young adults. However, numerous studies have linked moderate gum chewing to a few fair benefits.

Here are 12 surprising benefits of chewing gum.

1. Improves Concentration and Memory Struggle to stay focused throughout the day? Your answer might be as simple as chewing a piece of gum. Multiple studies have shown that chewing gum is linked to an increase in mental performance. Cognitive functions, like concentration, memory, and reaction times, were seen to improve when research participants chewed gum. It is thought that this boost comes from increased blood flow to the brain through chewing. Some studies show that chewing gum can increase blood flow by as much as 25 to 40 percent. Well, it's exactly what our brains need to thrive. Increased blood flow in turn increases oxygen to the brain, which helps to enhance memory and other cognitive functions.

3. Combats Stress and Anxiety: We're all faced with stressful situations from time to time, but when anxiety and stress become a daily thing, it's time to take action against it. There are, of course, may ways to combat stress, but if you're looking for a simple method you can implement today, all you'll need is a pack of gum. Apparently chewing on some gum can be a great substitute for nervous habits, like nail biting and leg shaking, when you're feeling stressed. This is backed up by one study, which showed that gum chewing helped reduce the stress hormone, cortisol, in many test subjects. So not only does chewing gum help reduce your anxious behaviour, but it can also decrease your anxiety from the inside.

 4. Protects Teeth: It's rare that dentists will recommend foods that aren't considered super healthy, but The American Dental Association actually advises chewing sugarless gum for 20 minutes after meals, as it's been proven to reduce plaque, promote tooth enamel, reduce cavities, and reduce gingivitis. The reason behind this is that chewing gum increases the production of saliva, which helps to reduce the plaque on your teeth that causes decay. Just make sure your gum is sugarless, as sugar-containing gums can, of course, add to plaque build-up. Look for gums that contain an ingredient called xylitol too, which can reduce certain decay-causing bacteria. An extra bonus of chewing gum after meals is that it'll give you a quick burst of sweetness that will help reduce your cravings for dessert.

