90-30-50 meal plan: Know health benefits, side effects of this diet method

The 90-30-50 diet are based on the sound nutritional advice of eating more protein, fiber, and healthy fats.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 02:58 PM IST

The creator of the 90-30-50 diet is claiming incredible weight loss outcomes with this straightforward nutrition paradigm, and the plan has gone viral on social media.

The 90-30-50 diet plan is a planned eating strategy that emphasises consuming 90% carbohydrates, 30% protein, and 50% fat.

The many health advantages of this diet plan have made it popular. It does, however, have its own set of benefits and drawbacks, much like many diets. These are a few benefits and drawbacks of this diet plan.

The 90-30-50 diet plan's emphasis on a balanced intake of macronutrients is one of its main advantages.
You may experience improved and longer-lasting energy levels during the day if you make sure you are getting enough of these nutrients.

This diet plan works for some people in terms of managing their weight. More so than other dietary strategies, the balance of macronutrients in particular may assist certain people in controlling cravings, controlling appetite, and managing their weight.

For individuals with specific health conditions or metabolic issues, this macronutrient distribution might not be suitable.

Diets heavy in fat could not be in line with particular medical advice, as for people with high cholesterol or cardiovascular issues. Before attempting this diet plan, it is best to speak with your doctor or nutritionist, particularly if you have any underlying medical conditions.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

