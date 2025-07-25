88-year-old retired IPS officer cleans Chandigarh streets daily, wins hearts online

Sidhu, a 1964 batch IPS officer, starts his day at 6 am and collects garbage from the streets without any identification.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared an inspirational video of 88-year-old retired IPS officer Inderjit Singh Sidhu with his followers on X, who is single-handedly leading the cleanliness drive in Chandigarh.

The video shows Sidhu picking up garbage in his area in Sector 49 and loading it on a cart. The video has gone viral, receiving praise from users online.

Sidhu, a 1964 batch IPS officer, starts his day at 6 am and collects garbage from the streets without any identification.

Sharing the video on X, Mahindra wrote, "Apparently, every morning at 6 am, on the quiet streets of Sector 49, Chandigarh, this 88-year-old retired police officer begins his service."

Mahindra said Sidhu was disappointed with Chandigarh's 'low rank' in the Swachh Survekshan, but decided to take action instead of complaining.

"Every garbage he cleans is more than just garbage removal. It is a statement. A quiet, unwavering belief in a better world. A belief in living a meaningful life, regardless of age or identity," he said.

The business tycoon further added, "In a world that is often obsessed with youth and speed, his slow but steady steps tell us that purpose never ends. Service has no age. Salute to this quiet warrior of the streets."

Speaking to ANI, Sidhu said, "I like clean places, so I try to clean. It would be good if the parking area in this market is clean. If you go to a foreign country and see the floors there, they are usually very clean, but not so in India. Chandigarh is ranked second in the cleanliness competition across India. Chandigarh is famous for its cleanliness and beauty." The former IPS officer said, "I am trying my best to make this city number two in terms of cleanliness. If we all keep doing this, one day it will become number one."