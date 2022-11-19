8 essential winter skin care tips that you should follow

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 09:36 PM IST
In winter, it is very important to take special care of the skin at night, so that your skin looks fresh in the morning. In winter, the skin becomes dull, lifeless and dry and due to the cold air, the moisture of the skin decreases. As soon as winter comes, the brightness of your skin starts decreasing, and along with it, the skin starts getting dry.
It is necessary to take care of the skin in winter. Here we are going to tell you some skin care tips to keep the skin healthy and smooth in the winter season. By following these tips, you can maintain the glow of your face.
- For face scrub, you can mix coconut oil or milk in oats or coffee and apply it on the face.
- Massage your face daily, you can use aloe vera gel mixed with coconut or argan oil for massaging.
- Before sleeping at night, apply any good quality moisturizer, gel or cream on the face. Hydrating moisturizer is the best option for winter.
- Before going to sleep at night, cleanse the face before that, so that all the make-up, dust dirt, and pollution are removed from the skin. This also makes the skin soft and healthy.
- Drink a lot of water in the winter season, this will keep your skin hydrated.
- Wash your face with lukewarm water in winter, it keeps the natural oil of the skin.
- Follow a healthy diet to keep the skin healthy and brighten the face.
- Follow a skincare routine to keep the skin healthy and young in winter. Cleanse your skin twice a day in the morning and before going to bed at night.