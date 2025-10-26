FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
7 yoga asanas that can boost lung power and help your body fight pollution naturally

Just 10 minutes of daily yoga can boost lung strength, improve breathing and help your body fight the harmful effects of air pollution naturally.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 04:02 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

7 yoga asanas that can boost lung power and help your body fight pollution naturally
As air pollution continues to rise, keeping your lungs strong and healthy has become essential. The good news? You don’t need fancy equipment or long workouts, just a few minutes of yoga daily can help cleanse your respiratory system, expand lung capacity and improve overall breathing. Here are seven powerful yoga asanas that can naturally protect your lungs from pollution.

1. Anulom Vilom (Alternate nostril breathing)

This calming breathing technique purifies the lungs and balances oxygen flow in the body. It improves lung function and reduces stress caused by polluted air.

2. Kapalabhati Pranayama (Skull-shining breath)

A strong detoxifying exercise, Kapalabhati helps clear mucus and pollutants from the respiratory tract while increasing oxygen intake and lung endurance.

3. Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)

This chest-opening pose stretches the lungs and improves oxygen flow. It strengthens the spine and makes breathing easier by expanding the chest cavity.

4. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge pose)

Bridge pose boosts blood circulation, opens up the chest and enhances lung elasticity; ideal for combating pollution-related breathlessness.

5. Dhanurasana (Bow pose)

This posture massages the lungs and improves their capacity. It also helps in better oxygen absorption and detoxification.

6. Matsyasana (Fish pose)

Known as the 'destroyer of all diseases,' this pose expands the lungs and clears nasal passages, helping you breathe more freely.

7. Bhastrika Pranayama (Bellows breath)

Bhastrika energises the lungs by increasing air pressure and expelling toxins, making it perfect for people exposed to polluted environments.

Practicing these seven yoga asanas for just 10-15 minutes a day can strengthen your lungs, enhance immunity and help your body naturally fight the harmful effects of pollution. Breathe deeper, live cleaner!

