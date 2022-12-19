7 reasons why anger is ruining your health

Representational image

Your mental health affects all the parts of your body. If you think or do something good, then your health will always be good and you will not catch any disease. But if you get angry unnecessarily about something, then your health will always be bad. Anger eats a person from the inside. Anger causes a lot of tension and tension is the root of half the disease.

Anger is such an emotion, which easily dominates us. It is fine till the normal situation, but when it starts spoiling the relationship and work at home and office, then it becomes very important to control it. If anger has become part of your habit, then remove it immediately, otherwise many diseases will surround you.

How anger affects the body

Tension is followed by anger. Excess stress can lead to serious diseases like diabetes, depression, high blood pressure etc.

Heart disease Anger increases the heartbeat rapidly, so if you get angry like this, the heart rate will increase and for this reason, a stroke can occur.

When you are angry, there is a rapid upheaval in the hormones. That's why people who get angry get complaints of insomnia. Insomnia causes many types of diseases.

High blood pressure Although high blood pressure occurs due to many reasons, but one of them is getting angry. Even mildly high blood pressure can put your heart at risk.

Difficulty in breathing Those who are suffering from asthma, they start having difficulty breathing after getting angry. Anger can increase your breathing problem.

Headache: When you get angry, the blood vessels start moving fast, which causes headaches. If a headache starts after getting angry, then you should calm down immediately.

A cerebral stroke occurs when one or more blood vessels in the brain burst. This happens when the blood pressure rises excessively. A cerebral stroke can kill you or leave you paralyzed for life.