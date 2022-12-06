7 natural ways to make your hair thicker and bouncy at home

Representational image

Having beautiful and thick hair is the desire of every woman because hair is the mirror of our personality and it can add beauty to anyone. But due to today's changing lifestyle and wrong eating habits, no one is untouched by the problem of hair. Hair fall, greying, and thinning have become very common problems. Actually, our hair is made of a protein called carotene. This means protein is in our hair, so protein is very important in food. Usually, the length of the hair increases by 1.25 cm every month but due to pouring poor lifestyle, the process of hair growth has slowed down. Earlier, age, gender, weather etc. were responsible for the problem of hair, but now our lifestyle has become the most responsible for it. Still, you can make your hair thick and strong by trying natural methods.

Natural remedies to strengthen your hair at home:

Gooseberry- Nothing can be better than gooseberry for thin hair. It makes hair thick, thick and black. Amla contains plenty of antioxidants and vitamin C, so not only applying it but also eating it makes hair healthy. If you want to make your hair thick, then apply gooseberry and lemon juice mixed in your hair before taking a bath. For this, mix two spoons of gooseberry juice with two spoons of lemon juice and make a paste. Then apply this paste on the head and after drying, wash it with lukewarm water. Applying amla juice once a week strengthens hair.

Potato juice- Potato juice can also make hair strong and thick, although very few women are aware of this. Potato juice not only prevents hair fall but also makes them strong and thick. Therefore, if you want your hair to be strong naturally, then apply potato juice to your hair. Before bathing, apply potato juice on the scalp and wash it after 15 minutes. The vitamin found in potatoes helps in making your hair long and strong.

Fenugreek seeds- Fenugreek has a high amount of protein and nicotinic acid properties which are very effective in strengthening the hair from the roots and treating serious problems. Mix two spoons of coconut oil with one spoon of fenugreek paste and keep it on the hair for 30 minutes. Then wash it with shampoo. By doing this continuously for 1 month, along with thickening of your hair, good hair growth also starts.

Onion juice- Onion juice is the best home remedy to remove the problem of thin hair. Onion juice is rich in sulphur, which increases the amount of collagen in the body, which makes hair thicker. Take out onion juice and apply it on the hair for 15 minutes and then clean the hair with shampoo.

Eggs- Egg also has an important role in making hair thick and strong. Eggs are rich in protein, selenium, phosphorus, zinc, iron, sulfur and iodine. All these prevent hair fall and make hair thick. If there is a problem, mix a little olive oil in the egg and mix the egg white and honey well. Now apply it evenly all over the head, and leave it for an hour. After this wash off the hair with cold water and shampoo. Olive helps in strengthening dry and weak hair.

Hibiscus flowers- Hibiscus flowers are also very helpful in making thin hair thick. Iron, phosphorus, calcium, riboflavin, thiamin, niacin and vitamin C are found in hibiscus flowers. If there is a problem with thin hair, mix olive oil in the juice of fresh flowers Hibiscus and cook it on the fire, when the water dries completely, then fill it in a bottle. It should be applied well to the hair roots after a daily bath. This makes hair thick, long and shiny.

Aloe Vera and Honey- Aloe vera works like a lifesaver for hair. It not only makes your hair beautiful and shiny but also strengthens the roots of the hair and is also effective in bringing life to the hair. To avoid the problem of thin hair and to make hair beautiful, apply aloe vera gel on the scalp and wash your head after keeping it for half an hour. Fresh aloe vera gel can also be used as a condition to improve hair texture. If you want, you can also apply aloe vera and honey mixed in equal quantities. Apply it and leave it for 30 minutes and then wash it with cold water.