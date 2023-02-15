7 beauty tips that you can take from newly-married Kiara Advani

Representational image

Kiara Advani, the Bollywood actress, is known for her radiant and flawless skin. Her beauty routine focuses on keeping her skin healthy and glowing. In this article, we will share Kiara Advani's beauty tips that can help you achieve a glowing complexion like hers.

Hydration is the Key:

Kiara Advani is a firm believer in drinking plenty of water to keep her skin hydrated. Drinking water is an excellent way to flush out toxins from your body, and it also helps keep your skin looking healthy and glowing. She also consumes coconut water and green tea to keep her body and skin hydrated.

CTM Routine:

CTM stands for Cleansing, Toning, and Moisturizing. This is a skincare routine that Kiara Advani swears by. She ensures to follow the CTM routine twice a day to keep her skin looking healthy and glowing. She starts by cleansing her face with a gentle cleanser and follows it up with a toner to balance the pH level of her skin. Lastly, she applies a moisturizer to keep her skin hydrated.

Sun Protection:

Kiara Advani never steps out of her house without applying a sunscreen. She ensures to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 to protect her skin from harmful UV rays. Sunscreen also helps prevent premature aging and reduces the risk of skin cancer.

Natural Skincare Products:

Kiara Advani prefers natural skincare products over chemical-laden products. She uses natural ingredients like honey, turmeric, and aloe vera in her skincare routine to keep her skin looking healthy and radiant.

Healthy Lifestyle:

Kiara Advani believes that a healthy lifestyle is the key to healthy and glowing skin. She follows a balanced diet that includes fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats. She also engages in regular physical activity to keep her body and mind healthy.

Proper Sleep:

Kiara Advani makes sure to get proper sleep to rejuvenate her skin. Lack of sleep can cause dark circles, dull skin, and other skin issues. She ensures to get at least 7-8 hours of sleep every night to keep her skin looking fresh and healthy

Keep your makeup minimal:

Kiara is known for her minimalistic approach to makeup. She prefers to keep her makeup natural and light, which allows her natural beauty to shine through.