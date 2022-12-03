6 tips to help you thrive your newly married life

Representational image

The rhythm of the future development of the relationship is determined in the first two years of married life, so the newly married couple can make good use of this time to create a strong foundation for a healthy and happy married life. By the way, the first few months of married life, which is called the "honeymoon period", is traditionally a time of joy and happiness. Along with this, the newlyweds also have to find ways for mutual agreement about various sensitive topics, such as mutual harmony between husband and wife, behavior with their family and friends, decisions of finance, and differences between each other. Knowing and finding solutions through correct behavior.

Here are the suggestions related to making the relationship of newly married couples beautiful and strong.

Give time to each other- Pay attention to the needs of yourself, your partner and your married life. With this, you will be able to become better friends and become a happier couple by increasing mutual intimacy. However, give each other the freedom of their favorite activities. Take care of yourself personally as well. As a couple, it is important to give yourself space and time, as it will help you in your personal health, happiness and growth and make your married life more fulfilling and happy.

Positive praises- Appreciate the everyday things your partner does to make your home and life better. Your words and actions should show your love, appreciation and care. Tell your spouse how much you love them. Appreciate his personality. Tell them how their arrival has made your life happy. Physical gestures such as holding hands or hugging bring instant happiness. Pay attention to the little things in your partner and appreciate them for that. Try to ignore the negative things. Express gratitude.

Chat- Both of you are two different persons, who are tied in the rope of a relationship with their own expectations. Give practical shape to your expectations. Discuss this with full respect for each other. Be willing to compromise on your differences.

Constructive resolution of conflicts- When two people live together, it is natural for them to have conflicts. It is not possible to avoid conflicts, but resolving them in a timely and constructive manner does not affect the relationship.

Uncomfortable talks- Instead of shying away from important problems like finance, and family or reacting aggressively to them, discuss those issues openly. Discuss them calmly and in detail. Remember, not by opposing each other, but by opposing the problem together, the solution will be found.

Do not abuse or put each other down- During serious discussions, don't let things like the TV distract you and ask for clarification if things are unclear. Do not quarrel in front of others. Be generous and sympathetic towards your spouse. Avoid accusations. prove each other wrong