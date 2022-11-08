6 Tips on how you can improve relationships at your workplace

Photo: Pixabay

You probably have heard a lot about office rivalries and it's quite normal. Although frequent arguments, misunderstandings, and constant competition can not only affect your mental health but also your professional relationship with your co-workers.

So, it's very important to maintain a cordial relationship with your office colleagues if want to sustain yourself longer at your workplace.

Here are some tips which will help you to maintain a healthy relationship with your co-worker in your office.

1. Teamwork- If you believe in teamwork, then a positive atmosphere is created, where everyone tries to uplift and grow with each other.

2. Respect others opinions- There may be differences of opinion between two people, but this does not mean that you should make fun of their views. Despite the difference of opinion, you must respect others perspectives.

3. Avoid Gossip- The most important thing for a positive work-relationship is to stay away from office gossip. If you constantly keep criticizing or discussing people behind their backs in the office can put you in trouble.

4. Help- Always ready to help whoever needs it without any personal benefits. Motivate your junior coworkers if they perform well. Teach and support them even if they are not up to the mark.

5. Follow the company guidelines- Never do any work that violates the company's guidelines. Give value to work in working hours and be punctual.

6. Quality Work- Always choose quality over quantity. Try t put your heart and heart into whatever you do, this will help in getting promoted to a higher level.