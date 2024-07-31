Twitter
Lifestyle

6 secret spots to discover in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh

This article uncovers some of Hamirpur's lesser-known attractions that are worth exploring.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Jul 31, 2024, 06:25 PM IST

6 secret spots to discover in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh
Hamirpur, a quaint district in Himachal Pradesh, India, is often overlooked in favor of its more famous neighbors like Shimla, Manali, and Dharamshala. However, Hamirpur is a treasure trove of hidden gems. With its tranquil landscapes, historical landmarks, and unique cultural experiences, it provides a refreshing escape from the bustling tourist spots. This article uncovers some of Hamirpur's lesser-known attractions that are worth exploring.

Suin Village: Known for its serene landscapes and traditional Himachali architecture, Suin Village offers a peaceful retreat and stunning views of the surrounding hills and valleys.

Kangra Fort: While not entirely a secret, this historical fort is often overshadowed by more famous attractions. It’s an impressive example of medieval architecture with rich history and panoramic views of the Kangra Valley.

Tala Village: A quaint village surrounded by lush green fields and dense forests. It’s an ideal spot for those seeking tranquility and a taste of rural Himachali life.

Baba Balak Nath Temple: Located in the village of Deotsidh, this temple is dedicated to Baba Balak Nath, a revered local deity. It’s a pilgrimage site with a serene environment and beautiful surroundings.

Nadaun: A small town known for its ancient temples and vibrant local culture. The local fairs and festivals here offer a glimpse into traditional Himachali customs.

Janjehli: Nestled in the Sirmaur district but close to Hamirpur, Janjehli is a lesser-known hill station with breathtaking views, pleasant weather, and opportunities for trekking and nature walks.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
