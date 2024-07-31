6 hidden gems to satisfy your wanderlust in Wayanad, Kerala

These offbeat places offer a quiet escape and unique experiences, perfect for anyone looking to explore nature away from the crowds.

Wayanad, Kerala, is a great destination for those seeking hidden gems. Besides its well-known attractions, the region offers offbeat spots like ancient caves, tranquil lakes, and scenic waterfalls. These lesser-visited locations provide a peaceful escape and unique experiences, perfect for exploring nature away from the crowds. If you’re looking for adventure or relaxation in a serene setting, Wayanad’s hidden treasures promise a memorable journey through its stunning landscapes.

Edakkal Caves: These ancient caves are famous for their prehistoric rock engravings and stunning views. The trek up to the caves offers a rewarding experience with panoramic vistas of the surrounding landscape.

Meenmutty Falls: A lesser-visited waterfall compared to others in the region, Meenmutty Falls is a majestic three-tiered cascade nestled in the forest. The trek to reach the falls can be a bit challenging, but the view is worth it.

Pookode Lake: A serene freshwater lake surrounded by lush forests and hills, Pookode Lake is perfect for a tranquil boat ride or a peaceful nature walk. It’s less crowded and provides a calming escape.

Banasura Sagar Dam: The largest earthen dam in India, Banasura Sagar Dam is surrounded by rolling hills and offers a picturesque setting. You can enjoy a boat ride and take in the stunning views of the dam and its surroundings.

Soochipara Falls: Also known as Sentinel Rock Waterfalls, this is a beautiful three-tiered waterfall located amidst dense forests. The falls are less commercialized, making it a perfect spot for a refreshing dip and some solitude.

Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary: While it's known, exploring the less-traveled parts of this sanctuary can be a rewarding experience. Look out for wildlife like elephants, tigers, and deer, and enjoy the lush greenery and scenic landscapes.