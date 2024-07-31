6 hidden gems in Bangalore you probably don’t know about

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

NEET exam row: CBI files first charge sheet in paper leak case, 13 named as accused

'Never been hit so hard': Angela Carini in tears after losing bout to 'biological male' boxer Imane Khelif

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

Richest female cricketers in the world

Richest female cricketers in the world

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

6 hidden gems in Bangalore you probably don’t know about

Here are six secret locations in Bangalore that will offer you a unique experience away from the usual crowds.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Jul 31, 2024, 07:40 PM IST

6 hidden gems in Bangalore you probably don’t know about
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bangalore, often hailed as the "Garden City" and "Silicon Valley of India," is renowned for its bustling tech scene, vibrant culture, and picturesque gardens. But beneath its well-trodden surface lies a trove of hidden gems that many locals and visitors alike have yet to discover. If you're looking to explore some lesser-known spots in this dynamic city, here are six secret locations in Bangalore that will offer you a unique experience away from the usual crowds.

1. The Bangalore Palace Gardens

Bangalore-Palace16-20190904100428-20190904100439

While the Bangalore Palace is a known landmark, many overlook the sprawling gardens that surround it. Hidden behind the palace's grand façade, these gardens are a serene escape from the city's hustle and bustle. With lush green lawns, towering trees, and charming fountains, it's an ideal spot for a quiet stroll or a peaceful picnic. The gardens are less frequented by tourists, offering a tranquil retreat.

2. The Halasuru Someshwara Temple

164345140557-1024x768

Tucked away in the bustling neighborhood of Halasuru, the Halasuru Someshwara Temple is a hidden architectural marvel. This ancient temple, dating back to the Chola dynasty, features intricate carvings and a peaceful ambiance that contrasts with the surrounding modern cityscape. Its historical significance and serene environment make it a perfect spot for those interested in Bangalore's rich cultural heritage.

3. Nandi Hills Trekking Trails

60zv3p7hoj9ihglp7igcbaha2zi0-1575010669-shutterstock-652879903

While Nandi Hills is a popular destination for its sunrise views, there are several lesser-known trekking trails around the area that remain relatively unexplored. These trails offer a more secluded experience, taking you through dense forests and rocky paths that lead to breathtaking vistas. For avid trekkers looking to escape the usual tourist routes, these hidden trails provide a rewarding adventure.

4. Sankey Tank

Sankey-Tank

Located in the heart of the city, Sankey Tank is a serene water body that often flies under the radar. This lake, surrounded by a well-maintained park, is a great spot for a peaceful evening walk or a leisurely boat ride. The area is relatively quiet compared to Bangalore's other lakes, making it a perfect place for nature lovers and those seeking a moment of calm.

5. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Campus

Indian-Institute-of-Science-Bangalore-Campus-View

The Indian Institute of Science, while known for its academic excellence, is also home to some beautifully landscaped gardens and serene pathways that are not widely known to the public. The campus features stunning architecture, lush greenery, and quiet corners perfect for a reflective stroll. It’s a hidden oasis for those interested in exploring Bangalore's academic and natural beauty.

6. The Secret Garden Café

our-sunny-garden

Nestled in the bustling area of Indiranagar, The Secret Garden Café is a hidden gem that offers a charming and tranquil escape from the city's noise. This quaint café, surrounded by lush greenery and adorned with vintage décor, provides a cozy ambiance for enjoying a leisurely meal or a cup of coffee. Its off-the-beaten-path location and inviting atmosphere make it a favorite among those in the know.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale makes 50m rifle 3P final, PV Sindhu enters women's singles pre-quarterfinals

Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale makes 50m rifle 3P final, PV Sindhu enters women's singles pre-quarterfinals

Viral video: Woman plants kiss on giant crocodile's head, leaves internet In disbelief

Viral video: Woman plants kiss on giant crocodile's head, leaves internet In disbelief

Radhika Madan on beauty standards in industry, recalls being told her jaw is 'little tedha': 'Did they expect me to...'

Radhika Madan on beauty standards in industry, recalls being told her jaw is 'little tedha': 'Did they expect me to...'

'It is not...’: Tarun Tahiliani defends Paris Olympics uniforms amid backlash

'It is not...’: Tarun Tahiliani defends Paris Olympics uniforms amid backlash

This filmmaker treated Shah Rukh Khan ‘as badly as spot boy’, made him work as assistant; earned more than him, now...

This filmmaker treated Shah Rukh Khan ‘as badly as spot boy’, made him work as assistant; earned more than him, now...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

Richest female cricketers in the world

Richest female cricketers in the world

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement