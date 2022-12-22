6 health tips for frequent travelers to stay healthy

Representational image

It is very difficult to maintain a healthy routine while travelling. During this time we are forced to eat the same fried spicy food. Roaming all day and then eating street food or sitting at a restaurant when you are hungry completely spoils your routine. Eating this type of food also reduces our immunity, due to which problems like headaches, and back pain start occurring during the journey. If you also want to stay healthy while travelling and want to increase your immunity, then definitely read the tips given in this article carefully.

Exercise daily and take vitamin supplements

As you know, our immune system helps in keeping us away from infections and diseases. Due to a lack of strong immunity, germs and parasites can enter your body and make you sick. Taking a healthy diet and exercising on a daily basis helps in boosting good immunity. While travelling, you can do yoga or stretching exercises daily in your hotel room. Also, you can do meditation daily. In addition, there are many foods including kiwi, lemon, broccoli, berries and bananas that contain antioxidants, which help in boosting the immune system. You can also boost your immunity by taking essential vitamin capsules like Vitamin C and D along with Zinc on a daily basis.

Have a healthy breakfast

When you go on a trip, it is obvious that healthy food will not work for you. In such a situation, you usually keep eating snacks and fast food while travelling, which is definitely not good for your health at all. Things like potato chips and candies may fill you up for a while, but because of their high salt and sugar content, these snacks deplete your energy levels. Therefore, if you feel hungry while travelling, we suggest that you can have some light and healthy snacks, such as popcorn and dry fruits. Apart from this, you can also keep a protein bar with you.

Drink lots of water

We often forget to drink water while travelling. We drink water only when either there is food or we are very thirsty under compulsion. Due to the lack of water in the body, bacteria and viruses attack very quickly in your body, especially when you are on a foreign tour. To keep yourself hydrated, you must drink at least 8 to 9 glasses of water throughout the day or you can also keep a water bottle with you. Drink a glass of water before sleeping and after waking up in the morning.

Do not consume alcohol or smoke

When we go out for an outing with friends or partners, we often start planning for a liquor party. You should limit the consumption of alcohol or smoking while travelling, as it not only affects your sleep but can also lead to extreme fatigue and stress. Also, smoking is also very harmful to your body, so stay away from such things while travelling.

Eat the right amount of food

When we go out for a walk, when we are hungry, we tend to overeat. Due to this either the problem of acidity starts or our weight increases. If you want to keep yourself fit and your immune system strong during travelling, then try to eat something light for dinner if you have eaten heavy food for lunch. So that food can be easily digested at night. The night, you can have lean proteins, more vegetables, nutritious soups and salads.

Wash your hands after touching anything

The most important thing that you should take care of while travelling is hand hygiene because our hands touch every single thing like the doorknob, food plate, bag handle etc. Then with these hands, you eat food and touch your eyes and mouth. Before doing any work, first, sanitize your hands or after washing, wipe your hands thoroughly with a towel.