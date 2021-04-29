5 zinc-rich foods to add to your diet to boost immunity

In face of the ongoing Covid-19 people are trying every means to boost their immunity, be it by age-old Ayurvedic recipes or food that has an abundance of vitamin C in it. But we often overlook or are not aware of the essential micronutrient Zinc. It acts as a shield to our immune system by activating 300 enzymes. The enzymes help in cell division, wound healing, synthesis of protein and DNA, and boost our immune system. The catch is that our body doesn't store this micronutrient and thus we have to consume it every day as per standard dietary intake criteria.

The intake of Zinc helps in fighting Covid-19 to some extent by inhibiting a certain enzyme. Its deficiency leads to weak immunity, lack of alertness, open skin pores and a weak sense of smell and taste.

Here are 5-Zinc-Rich Foods for Immunity. Take a look:

Shellfish

Animal-based food has the highest amount of zinc. 1 oyster contains 50% of the recommended amount of zinc. They are low in calories and carry vitamin B12 and selenium to help with better immunity.

Meat

Chicken, red meats and eggs are an excellent source of Zinc, but since they are high in calories, the intake should be optimum. The vitamin B12 and protein in them helps in cell regeneration and keeps the nervous system function properly.

Dark Chocolate

The higher the amount of cocoa in the chocolate, the more it has zinc and flavanol in it. It helps with regulating blood pressure, maintaining blood flow and boosting immunity. Keep the intake at 28 grams of dark chocolate per day.

Legumes

The best source of zinc for vegetarians comes from eating different kinds of legumes. They are packed with health-friendly nutrients like protein, vitamins, iron, copper, magnesium, manganese, and phosphorus.

Pumpkin seeds and cashews

They can be eaten with oats, smoothies, or just a handful of seeds as a midday snack. Apart from zinc, they also contain iron, magnesium, copper, vitamin K, vitamin A and folate. Eating them regularly can also help to manage your cholesterol and control your blood pressure level.