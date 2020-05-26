Headlines

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

5-year-old flies alone from Delhi, mother receives him at Bengaluru airport

Bearing a “special category” ticket, the boy met his mother after three months at the Kempegowda International Airport, ANI reported.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 26, 2020, 11:19 AM IST

A five-year-old boy travelled alone from Delhi to meet his mother in Bengaluru after three months. A few domestic flight routes started plying across the country, and Vihaan Sharma was one of these fights.

Bearing a “special category” ticket, the boy met his mother after three months at the Kempegowda International Airport, ANI reported.

He was stuck in Delhi for two months with his grandparents. The boy had gone to Delhi around three months ago but was stuck there for the past two months as domestic flight services were suspended due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

"Welcome home, Vihaan (Sharma)! Bengaluru airport is constantly working towards enabling the safe return of all passengers," tweeted an official of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on his return.

With gloves on, Sharma held a cellphone in his left hand to reunite with his mother, Manjeesh Sharma, who came to pick him up.

After the reunion, Manjeesh was seen rolling a suitcase and also carrying a backpack belonging to the young boy. She told the media at the airport, "My five-year-old son Vihaan Sharma has travelled alone from Delhi. He has come back to Bengaluru after three months."

Domestic flights of a few airlines resumed from this tech city on a cautious note on Monday after they were grounded for over two months due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

The airport operator -- Bangalore International Airline Ltd (BIAL) -- has geared up to handle around 215 air traffic movements per day, including 108 departures and 107 arrivals.

(Inputs from agencies)

