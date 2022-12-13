5 winter wardrobes essentials you must have

Headlines

Asian Games 2023: Rohan Bopanna, Rutuja Bhosale clinch gold in tennis mixed doubles event

Woman tries ‘world’s sourest candy’, her honest reaction is now a viral video

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance partners with Indian designer, introduces easy-to-wear AFEW Rahul Mishra label

Punjab: Farmers’ ‘rail roko’ protest enters day 3, train movement remains hit

Rs 2,000 deadline: What happens if you fail to deposit Rs 2,000 notes? Will it remain legal tender? Details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asian Games 2023: Rohan Bopanna, Rutuja Bhosale clinch gold in tennis mixed doubles event

Woman tries ‘world’s sourest candy’, her honest reaction is now a viral video

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance partners with Indian designer, introduces easy-to-wear AFEW Rahul Mishra label

Top 10 Engineering colleges in the world

8 Bollywood actresses who married Indian cricketers 

10 amazing health benefits of Tusli leaves

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

Ganapath Teaser Review: Tiger Shroff, Kirti Sanon Starrer Ganapath Teaser Sets The Internet On Fire

World Cup 2023: Defending champion England cricket team reaches Guwahati ahead of practice matches

Australia to retire Taipan Helicopter fleet early after crash, Defence Minister Marles confirms

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 2: Richa, Pulkit, Varun, Manjot, Pankaj’s film remains steady, earns Rs 7.81 crore

The Vaccine War box office collection day 2: Vivek Agnihotri’s film avoids drop, earns Rs 85 lakh

Khichdi 2 teaser: Parekh family embarks on ‘unthinkable impossible mission’ to Paanthukistan

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

5 winter wardrobes essentials you must have

Here are some modern and stylish evergreen winter wear.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 01:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Winters have started and looking stylish in this cold becomes a very difficult task. At the same time, fashion trends are changing daily and new and new things are seen in the market, but buying all things is not a matter of everyone's capability. So today we are going to show you some modern and stylish evergreen winter wear. Along with this, you will also feel comfortable and you will get all these things at budget-friendly prices.

Also read: Winter fashion: 6 office trends to help you look more professional

5 winter wardrobes essentials you must have

Winter sweater- You will easily get this type of sweater for around 500 to 1000 rupees. In this, you will get a lot of variety from dresses to crop tops.

Stocking- You can wear such stylish stockings with a dress. With this, you will be able to wear a dress easily in winter and will also be protected from cold. You will get it easily from around Rs.200 to Rs.700.

Long coat- Let us tell you that you can style this type of coat with everything from sweaters to dresses. Buy dark colours in it so that it does not get dirty quickly.

Wool Legging- Nowadays woollen leggings are very much liked. Please tell me that it is multi-purpose. You will get this type of legging in the market for around Rs.300 to Rs.1000.

Fur cape- You can style this type of fur cape over a sweater. It looks especially stylish with a turtle neck top. Be informed that such coats are dry clean only.

Hoodie- The hoodie looks quite gross. Please tell me that in this way you will also get a hoodie dress. At the same time, it also gives you a sporty look. (Winter Styling Tip for Office)

High-Neck Top- A high-neck is a must-have for you in the winter season. This is because wearing it does not make you feel cold, as it helps to keep your throat covered.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rs 2,000 deadline: What happens if you fail to deposit Rs 2,000 notes? Will it remain legal tender? Details here

Meet IAS officer who topped CLAT, cracks UPSC in second attempt with AIR...

Parineeti Chopra glows in pink, exudes joy in first pic from haldi ceremony with Raghav Chadha

Meet Instacart founder who walked away with Rs 9,100 crore by exiting startup post IPO

Woman tries ‘world’s sourest candy’, her honest reaction is now a viral video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE