'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Himachal rains: Monsoon fury unabated in state, toll reaches 18; orange alert issued for July 11

Wordle 752 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 11

Foxconn's decision has no impact on India's chip dream: Centre

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: Repolling held at 696 polling booths in 19 districts, 69.85 % voter turnout recorded

5 ways to increase your appetite and gain weight naturally

Increasing your appetite and gaining weight naturally requires a holistic approach that involves making dietary and lifestyle adjustments.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 10:55 PM IST

Gaining weight can be a challenging task for individuals with a naturally low appetite. However, by implementing certain strategies, you can increase your appetite and achieve healthy weight gain. Rather than relying on processed foods or supplements, this article will focus on five natural methods to enhance your appetite and support your journey toward a healthier weight.

Eat Smaller, Frequent Meals:

One effective way to increase your appetite is by consuming smaller, more frequent meals throughout the day. Instead of sticking to three large meals, aim for five to six smaller meals at regular intervals. This approach prevents overwhelming your digestive system and helps maintain a steady flow of nutrients to keep your energy levels stable. Smaller meals are generally more manageable and can make eating feel less daunting.

Include Appetite-Stimulating Foods:

Certain foods are known to have natural appetite-boosting properties. Including them in your diet can help stimulate your hunger and make your meals more enticing. Some examples of such foods are ginger, cinnamon, cayenne pepper, and garlic. These ingredients possess properties that can enhance digestion, improve taste, and trigger the release of digestive enzymes, ultimately increasing your appetite.

Opt for Nutrient-Dense Foods:

When aiming to gain weight, it's crucial to focus on nutrient-dense foods rather than empty calories. Nutrient-dense foods provide a plethora of vitamins, minerals, and essential macronutrients, ensuring that your body receives the necessary nourishment. Incorporate foods such as lean proteins, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds into your meals. These foods not only boost your appetite but also support healthy weight gain and overall well-being.

Engage in Regular Physical Activity:

While exercise is generally associated with weight loss, engaging in moderate physical activity can actually help boost your appetite. Exercise increases your metabolism, enhances blood circulation, and stimulates digestion, all of which contribute to a healthy appetite. Incorporate activities like walking, yoga, or strength training into your routine. However, it's essential to avoid excessive cardio workouts, as they can suppress appetite.

Manage Stress Levels:

Stress and anxiety can significantly affect your appetite and lead to poor eating habits. High-stress levels can disrupt your digestive system, leading to a decreased appetite. Therefore, it's crucial to manage stress effectively to enhance your appetite naturally. Incorporate stress-reduction techniques into your daily routine, such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or engaging in hobbies that bring you joy. By reducing stress levels, you create a more conducive environment for healthy eating and weight gain.

