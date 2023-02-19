5 travel essentials you must pack for your next vacation

Representational image

It's a good idea to make a checklist of items you need to pack before you leave. This will ensure you don't forget anything essential and that you can enjoy your trip without any worries.

Here are five essential items you should consider packing for your next vacation:

Travel documents: Before leaving, make sure you have all your travel documents in one place. These may include your passport, ID card, visa, travel insurance, and flight tickets. It's a good idea to keep these documents in a waterproof, zippered pouch to prevent them from getting lost or damaged.

Comfortable walking shoes: Whether you're planning to explore a city or go on a hiking trail, comfortable walking shoes are a must. Make sure your shoes are broken in and provide good support to your feet. This will ensure you can explore your destination without experiencing discomfort or blisters.

Portable charger: You don't want to miss capturing those beautiful moments during your trip because your phone battery is low. A portable charger is a useful device that can charge your phone on-the-go. You can charge it overnight and use it throughout the day to keep your phone charged.

Medications: If you take prescription medications, make sure you bring enough for your entire trip. It's also a good idea to carry a copy of your prescription, just in case you need to refill it while traveling. It's also wise to carry some over-the-counter medication for common ailments such as headaches, stomach upsets, and allergies.

Sunscreen: Whether you're traveling to a sunny beach or skiing in the mountains, sunscreen is an essential item to pack. Choose a sunscreen with a high SPF to protect your skin from the harmful rays of the sun. Apply it generously and reapply it throughout the day to keep your skin protected.