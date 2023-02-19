Search icon
5 travel essentials you must pack for your next vacation

Here are five essential items you should consider packing for your next vacation:

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 11:03 PM IST

Representational image

It's a good idea to make a checklist of items you need to pack before you leave. This will ensure you don't forget anything essential and that you can enjoy your trip without any worries.

Travel documents: Before leaving, make sure you have all your travel documents in one place. These may include your passport, ID card, visa, travel insurance, and flight tickets. It's a good idea to keep these documents in a waterproof, zippered pouch to prevent them from getting lost or damaged.

Comfortable walking shoes: Whether you're planning to explore a city or go on a hiking trail, comfortable walking shoes are a must. Make sure your shoes are broken in and provide good support to your feet. This will ensure you can explore your destination without experiencing discomfort or blisters.

Portable charger: You don't want to miss capturing those beautiful moments during your trip because your phone battery is low. A portable charger is a useful device that can charge your phone on-the-go. You can charge it overnight and use it throughout the day to keep your phone charged.

Medications: If you take prescription medications, make sure you bring enough for your entire trip. It's also a good idea to carry a copy of your prescription, just in case you need to refill it while traveling. It's also wise to carry some over-the-counter medication for common ailments such as headaches, stomach upsets, and allergies.

Sunscreen: Whether you're traveling to a sunny beach or skiing in the mountains, sunscreen is an essential item to pack. Choose a sunscreen with a high SPF to protect your skin from the harmful rays of the sun. Apply it generously and reapply it throughout the day to keep your skin protected.

 

