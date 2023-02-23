5 tips to protect your skin from the harmful Holi colours to avoid skin problems

Representational image

The festival of Holi is around the corner. This festival of colours is celebrated with great enthusiasm and pomp across the country. The festival has great importance in Hinduism. This is the reason why the festival of Holi is one of the biggest festivals of Hinduism.

This year on March 8, this festival will be celebrated across the country with great pomp and people have already started the preparations. This festival of colours brings much happiness in our life but, with all the fun comes skin-related problems.

Actually, due to the colours of Holi, many people start getting allergies, stings and rashes. In such a situation, by adopting some tips before Holi, you can save yourself from these skin issues.

Tips to protect your skin from Holi colours:

1. If you are going to play Holi, then a day before playing with colours, make a thick paste by mixing a little milk in two spoons of almond powder. Now apply this paste on the face and let it dry for 10-15 minutes. After this wash your face with cold water. By doing this the effect of colours will be reduced.

2. After Holi, many people also face the problem of chapped lips. In such a situation, if you want to keep your lips safe, then start applying Vaseline or lip balm on your lips before some time.

3. Don't forget to apply a nice moisturizer which suits your skin type.

4. If you are going to play Holi, then keep in mind that before getting colour on the skin, you must apply 30 SPF sunscreen. When applied, it will form a layer on the skin, thereby protecting your skin from the harmful effects of the colours.

5. Often many people do facials or bleach after playing Holi to remove colours or to brighten the skin. But doing so can be harmful to your skin. So try not to take any kind of treatment on the skin till 3-4 days after Holi. Also, no such treatment should be taken before Holi.

7. If you are allergic to Holi colours, mix cucumber juice and rose water in aloe vera gel and keep it in the fridge. Now after this mixture cools down, apply it on the affected area on the skin and keep it for 8-10 minutes and then wash your face with cold water.

