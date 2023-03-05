5 tips to protect your hands from cracked dry this spring

5 tips to protect your hands from getting dry in spring

By exposure to chemical products, soap and incense, our hands have to face problems like tanning and dryness. Many times they start getting dry due to not taking care of their hands. For this, you can also adopt some home remedies. This will help to keep your hands soft. Let us know which remedies you can adopt for this.

Coconut oil- Coconut oil is used mostly in homes. This oil is used in different ways. Removing the dryness of the hands is one of them. This oil hydrates your skin. This removes the dryness of the hands. To remove the dryness of the hands, put a few drops of this oil on your palms. Slowly start rubbing your hands until the oil spreads completely. You can massage with this oil regularly.

Aloe vera- According to medical science, aloe vera gel can be used on dry skin. This helps in maintaining moisture of hands. For this, take a little aloe vera gel on the hands. Rub it on the hands. Apply aloe vera gel equally on the hands. Aloe vera serves as a natural moisturizer to remove dry skin.

Using auts mill- Auts have antiinflammatory properties. According to the study, it helps in removing dryness of the skin, for this you make oatmeal powder and water paste. Dry skin can be treated by applying it on your hand regularly. This will work to make your hands soft.

You can use honey- You can also use honey to remove dryness of hands. Honey has plenty of anti -bacterial and anti -oxidant properties. It works to enhance the skin and make it soft. For this, you can apply honey on your hands. Leave it like this for about 10 to 15 minutes. After this wash it with water.

Use of petroleum jelly- You can use petroleum jelly to remove dryness of hands. It makes your skin soft. For this, you have to wash hands and massage with petroleum jelly. Leave it on for a few hours.