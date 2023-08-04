Headlines

Haryana violence: Culprits identified and apprehended, no mastermind found, says Nuh SP

Scam 2003 The Telgi Story: Hansal Mehta teases glimpses of Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore fraud

IMD predicts heavy rains in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab tomorrow; check latest weather update here

'Truth always triumphs': Rahul Gandhi reacts to SC staying his conviction in 'Modi' surname defamation case

5 tips to protect your child from malaria, dengue during monsoon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Haryana violence: Culprits identified and apprehended, no mastermind found, says Nuh SP

Scam 2003 The Telgi Story: Hansal Mehta teases glimpses of Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore fraud

IMD predicts heavy rains in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab tomorrow; check latest weather update here

Health benefits of pista

Most expensive cricket bats used by Indian cricketers

9 Indian actors who own vanity vans worth over Rs 2 crore 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

Rahul Gandhi On SC's Order, Haryana Violence Update, Ram Mandir & More, News Wrap, Aug 04

Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi un 'Modi' surname defamation case, to be MP again

Uttarakhand rains: Rudraprayag landslide causes heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 19 missing | Watch

Scam 2003 The Telgi Story: Hansal Mehta teases glimpses of Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore fraud

Chandramukhi 2: Makers share spooky glimpse of Kangana Ranaut's character, actress' first look will be out on this date

Anushka Sharma gets brutally trolled for 'weird, deflated face' in photo with Virat Kohli, fans call it creepy

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

5 tips to protect your child from malaria, dengue during monsoon

Monsoon season brings joy with its refreshing showers, but it also brings the increased risk of mosquito-borne diseases like malaria and dengue.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 08:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the monsoon season approaches, the risk of mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue increases significantly. Children, in particular, are more vulnerable to these infections due to their developing immune systems. To ensure the well-being of your little ones during this rainy season, it's essential to take proactive measures to protect them from these deadly diseases. In this article, we'll provide you with five crucial tips to safeguard your child's health during monsoon and minimize their exposure to malaria and dengue.

Keep Mosquitoes at Bay

Mosquitoes are the primary carriers of malaria and dengue viruses. To keep these disease-transmitting insects away from your child, it's crucial to create a mosquito-free environment. Use mosquito nets while your child sleeps, and ensure all doors and windows have screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering the house. Additionally, install mosquito repellent devices or use natural repellents like citronella or eucalyptus oil in their rooms. Always dress your child in long-sleeved clothing and pants during the evenings when mosquitoes are most active.

Eliminate Breeding Sites

Mosquitoes lay their eggs in stagnant water, making puddles, empty containers, and waterlogged areas prime breeding grounds. Regularly inspect your surroundings and eliminate any standing water sources. Empty and clean flower pots, buckets, unused tires, and other objects that can collect water. Encourage your neighbors to do the same, as mosquitoes can travel between nearby areas. By eliminating these breeding sites, you can significantly reduce the mosquito population and the risk of disease transmission.

Use Mosquito Repellent Creams and Lotions

When your child ventures outdoors, especially during dawn and dusk, apply mosquito repellent creams or lotions on exposed skin. Opt for repellents specifically formulated for children, as their skin may be more sensitive. Be sure to follow the instructions on the product label and avoid applying repellent to cuts, wounds, or near the eyes and mouth. Remind your child to avoid touching their face or rubbing their eyes after applying the repellent.

Educate Your Child about Mosquito-Borne Diseases

Teach your child about the risks associated with mosquito-borne diseases and the importance of taking preventive measures. Explain the concept of mosquitoes being carriers of malaria and dengue viruses, and the need to avoid mosquito bites. Encourage your child to stay indoors during peak mosquito activity times and to inform you immediately if they notice any symptoms like fever, body aches, or rashes. Knowledge empowers them to be proactive in safeguarding their health.

Maintain a Healthy Diet and Hygiene

A robust immune system is essential in combating any infection, including malaria and dengue. Ensure your child follows a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals to strengthen their immunity. Encourage them to maintain good personal hygiene, including regular handwashing and bathing, to prevent other infections that could weaken their immune system.

Also read: Asthma in Monsoon: 5 effective tips to manage it during rainy season

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Saira Banu remembers Kishore Kumar on his 94th birth anniversary, posts vintage photo of iconic singer with Dilip Kumar

Chandrayaan-3, India's third Moon mission, covers two-thirds of distance, to land on Moon on...

Gyanvapi Mosque: Supreme Court allows ASI's survey at premises, refuses to stay Allahabad HC order

This engineer-turned-actress worked with Jackie Chan, now stars in India's most expensive film; can you recognise her?

Uttarakhand flash flood: 4 drown, 15 people go missing on way to Kedarnath

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE