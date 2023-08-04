5 tips to protect your child from malaria, dengue during monsoon

Monsoon season brings joy with its refreshing showers, but it also brings the increased risk of mosquito-borne diseases like malaria and dengue.

As the monsoon season approaches, the risk of mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue increases significantly. Children, in particular, are more vulnerable to these infections due to their developing immune systems. To ensure the well-being of your little ones during this rainy season, it's essential to take proactive measures to protect them from these deadly diseases. In this article, we'll provide you with five crucial tips to safeguard your child's health during monsoon and minimize their exposure to malaria and dengue.

Keep Mosquitoes at Bay

Mosquitoes are the primary carriers of malaria and dengue viruses. To keep these disease-transmitting insects away from your child, it's crucial to create a mosquito-free environment. Use mosquito nets while your child sleeps, and ensure all doors and windows have screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering the house. Additionally, install mosquito repellent devices or use natural repellents like citronella or eucalyptus oil in their rooms. Always dress your child in long-sleeved clothing and pants during the evenings when mosquitoes are most active.

Eliminate Breeding Sites

Mosquitoes lay their eggs in stagnant water, making puddles, empty containers, and waterlogged areas prime breeding grounds. Regularly inspect your surroundings and eliminate any standing water sources. Empty and clean flower pots, buckets, unused tires, and other objects that can collect water. Encourage your neighbors to do the same, as mosquitoes can travel between nearby areas. By eliminating these breeding sites, you can significantly reduce the mosquito population and the risk of disease transmission.

Use Mosquito Repellent Creams and Lotions

When your child ventures outdoors, especially during dawn and dusk, apply mosquito repellent creams or lotions on exposed skin. Opt for repellents specifically formulated for children, as their skin may be more sensitive. Be sure to follow the instructions on the product label and avoid applying repellent to cuts, wounds, or near the eyes and mouth. Remind your child to avoid touching their face or rubbing their eyes after applying the repellent.

Educate Your Child about Mosquito-Borne Diseases

Teach your child about the risks associated with mosquito-borne diseases and the importance of taking preventive measures. Explain the concept of mosquitoes being carriers of malaria and dengue viruses, and the need to avoid mosquito bites. Encourage your child to stay indoors during peak mosquito activity times and to inform you immediately if they notice any symptoms like fever, body aches, or rashes. Knowledge empowers them to be proactive in safeguarding their health.

Maintain a Healthy Diet and Hygiene

A robust immune system is essential in combating any infection, including malaria and dengue. Ensure your child follows a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals to strengthen their immunity. Encourage them to maintain good personal hygiene, including regular handwashing and bathing, to prevent other infections that could weaken their immune system.

