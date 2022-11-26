5 tips for parents to control children's screen time

Representational image

By now, you too must have understood very well that keeping your eyes fixed on mobile, tablet or television all the time has a bad effect on children's eyes as well as their health. Spending excessive time in front of the screen of electronic gadgets is harmful to children. According to experts, switching from one scene to another immediately has a bad effect on children's ability to concentrate. So as a parent you should control the screen time of your kids.

Here are 5 tips that will be helpful in protecting your children's eyes:

Be a role model- Children do what they see their parents doing. In such a situation, you have to be a good example for the children. If you want your kids to spend less time on electronic gadgets screen then you also have to spend less time on things like your smartphone, or tablet especially when your kids are around.

Don't gift gadgets- If your children are below 10 years of age, do not gift them a smartphone, tablet or any other gadget even by mistake. It is possible that seeing your friends or classmates, your children also demand this, but you do not listen to them. Kindly explain to children that they are not yet old enough to handle electronic devices.

Keep computer in common area- Instead of keeping the computer or laptop in the corner of the room, keep it in a common area so that everyone can keep an eye on what your child is watching on the computer or laptop and for how long. Make sure that your child uses these devices only when an adult is around.

No-device time- Every house has its own rules. In such a situation, make such a rule in your house also when all the family members sit together and talk to each other and at that time no one should have any kind of electronic device. With this your child will also learn how important one-on-one interaction is.

Encourage outdoor activities- Encourage the child to engage in outdoor activities as much as possible. Make sure that your child does not spend time in the same room with an electronic device all the time. If you want, you can take the child along for a walk or go for some sports every day.