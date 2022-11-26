Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

5 tips for parents to control children's screen time

According to experts, switching from one scene to another immediately has a bad effect on children's ability to concentrate.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 10:24 PM IST

5 tips for parents to control children's screen time
Representational image

By now, you too must have understood very well that keeping your eyes fixed on mobile, tablet or television all the time has a bad effect on children's eyes as well as their health. Spending excessive time in front of the screen of electronic gadgets is harmful to children. According to experts, switching from one scene to another immediately has a bad effect on children's ability to concentrate. So as a parent you should control the screen time of your kids.

Also read: World Sight Day 2022: 6 tips to maintain good eyesight

Here are 5 tips that will be helpful in protecting your children's eyes:

Be a role model- Children do what they see their parents doing. In such a situation, you have to be a good example for the children. If you want your kids to spend less time on electronic gadgets screen then you also have to spend less time on things like your smartphone, or tablet especially when your kids are around.

Don't gift gadgets- If your children are below 10 years of age, do not gift them a smartphone, tablet or any other gadget even by mistake. It is possible that seeing your friends or classmates, your children also demand this, but you do not listen to them. Kindly explain to children that they are not yet old enough to handle electronic devices.

Keep computer in common area- Instead of keeping the computer or laptop in the corner of the room, keep it in a common area so that everyone can keep an eye on what your child is watching on the computer or laptop and for how long. Make sure that your child uses these devices only when an adult is around.

No-device time- Every house has its own rules. In such a situation, make such a rule in your house also when all the family members sit together and talk to each other and at that time no one should have any kind of electronic device. With this your child will also learn how important one-on-one interaction is.

Encourage outdoor activities- Encourage the child to engage in outdoor activities as much as possible. Make sure that your child does not spend time in the same room with an electronic device all the time. If you want, you can take the child along for a walk or go for some sports every day.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Cheaper loans, discounts and cashbacks on debit and credit cards: Check best bank offers for festive season
Diabetes news: 5 fruits to avoid if you want to control your blood sugar
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash promotes her Marathi film, Parineeti Chopra promotes Code Name Tiranga
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Air purifiers from Philips, Xiaomi and others with up to 60% discount
Nora Fatehi flaunts sexy curves in shimmery bodycon dress, photos go viral
Speed Reads
More
First-image
FIFA World Cup 2022: Massive fire breaks out in Qatar near World Cup stadium
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.