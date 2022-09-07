Toxicity stems from tolerance: Four critical things you must not tolerate in life

Have compassion for yourself for a peaceful living. (Photo: pexels)

For some people, tolerance is a virtue. It means you are giving others space and forcing your beliefs on them. However, tolerance can also lead one to be taken advantage of. As they say, life is a journey; and we all have our own paths to travel. We all make mistakes along the way, but it's important to know when something isn't working in your favor. And while It's easy to point out when someone else is tolerating something they shouldn't. It's much harder to see what you are tolerating and when you need to stop. It has been said that tolerating another person's bad behavior means doing injustice ourselves. Be it anything relationship, job, or social injustice never lets these things hamper your peace of mind.

Here are some things that you can benefit from becoming intolerant about!

Toxicity

Toxicity can pay many forms and can have an emotional, physical, or mental effect on you it could be a person who constantly puts you down a bad habit like drinking too much alcohol or a stressful work environment whatever form Toxicity takes on your life one thing is certain; is left unchecked, it will slowly destroy all aspects of who you are. And for that exact reason, you should never tolerate it!

Dishonesty

Dishonesty is one of the most destructive forces in our society, and it should never be tolerated to any extent its a form of betrayal, which is the breaking or violation of trust. If you tolerate this Dishonesty, then you are allowing yourself to be deceived by others. You are letting someone break their word and promise, without consequences for their actions. People who lie, often feel justified in doing so because they think they are telling White Lies or bending the truth just enough so no one gets hurt even though this usually isn't the case. But even if those little frames seems harmless at first, they can have huge repercussion over time.

Hypocrisy

Hypocrisy is when someone claims to have moral standards or beliefs which their own behavior does not confirm. It may also be described as a double standard; as in the case of a person who criticizes someone else for doing something that they do themselves. It's a trait that strikes at the heart of your values and it should not be tolerated it's dishonest and shows that the person doesn't really care about their own standards at all. In fact, they may even be using those standards as a cover for something else entirely.

Excuses

Excuses are often thought of as a reason, but it's not the same thing. Reasons give an account of something that has happened; excuses justify why it should be accepted. It's important to recognize excuses for what they are; a way of avoiding taking responsibility. Those who make excuse is a trying to tell themselves that their own bad choices are not so bad after all. And when people start believing their own lies things go downhill fast. The best way to avoid excuses is to hold yourself and others accountable.