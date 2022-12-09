5 Surprising health benefits of broccoli: From lowering cholesterol to supporting weight loss

Headlines

This Bollywood actor launched a political party after Indira Gandhi's Emergency but dissolved it in months because...

Who is Monika Batti, daughter of late Gond leader who joined BJP, got ticket in upcoming MP elections

Watch: Old man smokes ‘beedi’ inside Delhi metro, DMRC reacts to viral video

After salary delays, Mukesh Ambani and Google backed startup to raise additional Rs 290 crore

Real-life ‘Money Heist’ in Delhi: How thieves made hole in wall, stole jewellery worth Rs 25 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This Bollywood actor launched a political party after Indira Gandhi's Emergency but dissolved it in months because...

Who is Monika Batti, daughter of late Gond leader who joined BJP, got ticket in upcoming MP elections

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Tips to make healthy modaks for diabetics

8 health benefits of drinking water

Top 10 lowest scores in ODI history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

EP 2: Rohit Sharma | Players To Watch Out For In The Cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Asian Games 2023: India shatters world record, shooters win first gold in 10m air rifle team event

This Bollywood actor launched a political party after Indira Gandhi's Emergency but dissolved it in months because...

This superstar couple had to break up after her family threatened to kill him, she never married, he eloped with co-star

Bobby Deol's gory look as 'Animal Ka Enemy' from Ranbir Kapoor-starrer gets Dharmendra, Sunny Deol's approval

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

5 Surprising health benefits of broccoli: From lowering cholesterol to supporting weight loss

List of 5 amazing health benefits of broccoli.

article-main
Latest News

Raunak Jain

Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 03:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Broccoli is a nutritious, leafy green vegetable that is packed with health benefits. Here are five reasons why you should add broccoli to your diet:

1. Broccoli is rich in vitamins and minerals. It is a good source of vitamins C, K, and A, as well as folate, potassium, and fiber. These nutrients can help to support a healthy immune system, maintain healthy bones and skin, and regulate digestion.

2. Broccoli is high in antioxidants. This vegetable contains compounds called flavonoids and sulforaphane, which have powerful antioxidant properties. These compounds can help to protect cells from damage caused by free radicals, which can lead to chronic diseases like cancer and heart disease.

Also read: 5 healthy drinks that can help lower your cholesterol levels

3. Broccoli may help to lower cholesterol levels. The fiber in broccoli can help to bind to cholesterol in the digestive tract and remove it from the body. This can help to reduce the amount of cholesterol in the blood, which can lower the risk of heart disease.

4. Broccoli may help to regulate blood sugar levels. The fiber in broccoli can help to slow the digestion and absorption of carbohydrates, which can help to prevent spikes in blood sugar levels. This can be beneficial for people with diabetes or prediabetes who need to manage their blood sugar levels.

5. Broccoli may help to support weight loss. Because it is low in calories and high in fiber, broccoli can help to keep you feeling full and satisfied. This can help to reduce the number of calories you eat throughout the day, which can support weight loss efforts.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shubman Gill vs Virat Kohli: A comparative analysis at 24

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding venue: Know whopping cost of Leela Palace Udaipur rooms, wedding package

Meet Malissa Fernandes, hired for record-breaking salary, not an engineer, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT, her package is…

NEET PG: 'Absolutely shocking', says Congress on reducing cut-off marks to zero

Traders Union chooses Top 5 CFD trading platforms in 2023

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE