Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

5 super foods to eat for a healthy liver

To maintain optimal health it is important to keep your liver in the right shape. Changes in its size and swelling become the cause of many diseases. Today we are telling you about some such foods and beverages, the consumption of which keeps your liver healthy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 08:19 PM IST

5 super foods to eat for a healthy liver
5 super foods to eat for a healthy liver

Liver works as the powerhouse of our body. It performs many important functions from the production of proteins and cholesterol to the storage of vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates. It plays an important role in breaking down toxic substances released from alcohol, drugs and metabolism. To maintain optimal health it is important to keep your liver in the right shape. Changes in its size and swelling become the cause of many diseases. Today we are telling you about some such foods and beverages, the consumption of which keeps your liver healthy.

coffee and tea

According to the report of Healthline, consumption of coffee is beneficial for the liver. Coffee increases antioxidant levels in the liver and reduces inflammation. It helps in reducing the risk of liver disease, cancer and fatty liver. Apart from this, black and green tea can improve the level of enzymes and fats in the liver. Be careful if you are taking green tea extract, as it can cause harm.

Grapefruit, Grapes and Berries

The antioxidants present in grapefruit prove to be helpful in reducing liver inflammation and increasing its protective mechanism. Apart from this, it has also been found in some studies that grapes help in improving liver function. It protects the liver from damage. Jamun contains high amounts of antioxidants, which help protect the liver from damage. They may also help improve its immunity and antioxidant responses.

Beet Juice and Olive Oil

Beetroot juice helps protect the liver from oxidative damage and inflammation. Several studies have shown that consumption of olive oil helps in reducing fat levels in the liver, increasing blood flow and improving liver enzyme levels. You can use olive oil while cooking. You will get many more benefits from this.

Leafy Vegetables and Walnuts

Vegetables like broccoli and Brussels sprouts are helpful in increasing the natural detoxification enzymes of the liver. Consuming these can help protect the liver from damage and improve blood levels of liver enzymes. Consumption of walnuts prevents many diseases by improving the level of liver enzymes.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Cycle in style with these 10 cool biking gadgets, accessories
Holi 2023: Make this holi celebration memorable at these must-visit places in India to enjoy 'Festival of Colours'
Karnataka Shivamogga Airport to be inaugurated by PM Modi: Design, capacity and other features
Step inside Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s sea-facing, luxurious residence Gulita, one of the most expensive homes in India
New Honda 100cc motorcycle to be launched next month, here's what to expect
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Not Katrina Kaif or Priyanka Chopra, this Bollywood diva has the most expensive wedding ring, price is....
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.