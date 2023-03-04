5 super foods to eat for a healthy liver

Liver works as the powerhouse of our body. It performs many important functions from the production of proteins and cholesterol to the storage of vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates. It plays an important role in breaking down toxic substances released from alcohol, drugs and metabolism. To maintain optimal health it is important to keep your liver in the right shape. Changes in its size and swelling become the cause of many diseases. Today we are telling you about some such foods and beverages, the consumption of which keeps your liver healthy.

coffee and tea

According to the report of Healthline, consumption of coffee is beneficial for the liver. Coffee increases antioxidant levels in the liver and reduces inflammation. It helps in reducing the risk of liver disease, cancer and fatty liver. Apart from this, black and green tea can improve the level of enzymes and fats in the liver. Be careful if you are taking green tea extract, as it can cause harm.

Grapefruit, Grapes and Berries

The antioxidants present in grapefruit prove to be helpful in reducing liver inflammation and increasing its protective mechanism. Apart from this, it has also been found in some studies that grapes help in improving liver function. It protects the liver from damage. Jamun contains high amounts of antioxidants, which help protect the liver from damage. They may also help improve its immunity and antioxidant responses.

Beet Juice and Olive Oil

Beetroot juice helps protect the liver from oxidative damage and inflammation. Several studies have shown that consumption of olive oil helps in reducing fat levels in the liver, increasing blood flow and improving liver enzyme levels. You can use olive oil while cooking. You will get many more benefits from this.

Leafy Vegetables and Walnuts

Vegetables like broccoli and Brussels sprouts are helpful in increasing the natural detoxification enzymes of the liver. Consuming these can help protect the liver from damage and improve blood levels of liver enzymes. Consumption of walnuts prevents many diseases by improving the level of liver enzymes.