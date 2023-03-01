5 steps to follow before turning on your AC after winter hibernation

Representational image

Winters are almost over and people have started preparing and cleaning all the summer items like clothes, coolers, AC, fans etc. to use.

If you stay in a hot and humid place, the first thing that will come to mind is activating the air conditioner after several months.

it is very important to clean it after regular intervals because if you do not clean the air conditioner properly, then it does not cool properly and it can even damage the air conditioner.

But, activating an air conditioner after 3, or 4 months is not an easy task as it requires a lot of cleaning.

Here are the tips and tricks mentioned in this article to clean the air conditioner.

Indoor machine

Firstly, check the indoor equipment is fine and working properly without any damage.

Clean the accumulated dust

Most of the dust accumulates on the indoor part, so it is important that you clean the dust first. To clean the dust and mess from the inside, you can use a brush or broom.

Clean the filter

Now that indoor equipment has been cleaned, move to the air filter and vents which purifies filter out the air and circulate the air properly.

Clean the exterior

When the inside of the outdoor is thoroughly cleaned, then you clean its exterior. You can use a mixture of cloth and detergent to clean the outer body.

Clean rust with baking soda

All of you would know that baking soda is very useful in cooking. But do you know that you can also use it for cleaning the house? Because it has properties like exfoliating, which can be really helpful in cleaning rust.

Run test

Now, when all the cleaning part is done, try a run test to know whether is running and cooling the particular area of your house.

Before cleaning it, remove the plug of the AC, otherwise you may get electrocuted.

Do not run the AC immediately after cleaning the outdoor because by doing so your AC will start leaking.