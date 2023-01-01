Search icon
5 simple homemade face masks for glowing looking skin

Homemade face packs which prove to be no less than a boon for your skin and show the effect of competing with expensive products.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

Representational image

When it comes to face packs, there are many household items that prove to be very useful. From brightening the skin in the kitchen, there are many ways to remove stains, tanning, dead skin cells and dryness, you just need to know how to use it. In this article, we are going to tell you about some such homemade face packs which prove to be no less than a boon for your skin and show the effect of competing with expensive products, sometimes- Sometimes even better than them.

Here are the best 5 homemade face masks for healthy and glowing looking skin.

Chandan

Sandalwood gives coolness to the skin. Sandalwood, rich in antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, proves to be very good for the skin. To make this face pack, take 2 spoons of sandalwood powder and mix one spoon of rose water in it and prepare a paste by adding water as needed. Apply a thin layer of this paste on the face, leave it for 10 minutes and then wipe it with a clean towel.


Tomato and lemon

Tomato and lemon packs can be applied to remove stains. It also removes pigmentation near the chin and mouth. To apply on the face, take a tomato and mash it well and mix lemon juice by filling a spoon with it. Wash it after keeping it on the face and neck for about 20 minutes.


Gram flour

Gram flour (Besan) is often given a high status in home remedies. To apply gram flour on the face, mix turmeric and milk and prepare a paste. Wash the face after keeping it on the face for 20 minutes. This face pack is good for removing dark spots.

Multani Mitti

This face pack can be specially applied to remove excess oil. Make a paste by mixing sandalwood, turmeric, neem and rose water in Multani mitti and wash it after keeping it on the face for half an hour.

