5 signs to identify fake friendship

Know these 5 things by which you can identify fake friends around you.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 10:22 AM IST

Friendships are very important in life, and great friendships always take time to build. You always need someone in life on whom you can rely, tell all your secrets and grow with them. But sometimes we fail to recognise the person's nature and we end up hurting ourselves. So, if you want to become a successful person in life, then it becomes very important for you to know how the people around you are and what they want from you. Because some of them are such people who harm us and some people take advantage of us.

Know these 5 things by which you can identify fake people around you.

Gossips

Gossip and unnecessary drama is always the basis of fake friendship. If your best friend enjoys gossiping about you, it's no wonder they can do the same things with others about you. This can weaken the relationship somewhere and, hence you too can be a victim of it.

Don't show support

True friends always take a stand for each other no matter what the situation is. On the other hand, fake friends always run away leaving you in situations where you need them. 

Selfish approach

Often, this is the main characteristic of people who are very selfish and will approach you only when they need something. Your association with such people should be limited. 

Jealous

Fake friends are often very jealous. They won't celebrate any of your achievements because they feel bad about themselves when they see someone succeed. Such friends can often become a problem for you, so it is best to distance yourself from them.

