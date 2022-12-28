5 self-help books that will expand your mind

Representational image

Books are our friends who do not demand anything from us but teach us a lot. There are many such ups and downs in life when we get upset and do not understand anything. In such a situation, you should read some good books and your problems can be solved very easily by them.

Here we have brought a collection of some such motivational, yoga and spiritual books for you. Reading these self-help books can improve your thinking style, growth and development of mind.

How to Stop Worrying and Start Living

This book has a user rating of 4.5 stars. If you are always worried and want to overcome it, then this book can help you a lot. In this, you have been told about such ways, in which you can reduce anxiety and fatigue and focus your mental attitude towards peace and happiness. This book is a best seller.

Science of Yoga: Understand Practice Flexibound

In this book, you have been given detailed information about yoga. Perfect yoga practice has been explained in this. This book gives detailed information about the physics of 30 asanas and poses. By reading this book you will come to know about the scientific benefits of Yoga. In this, the special benefits of Yogasana have also been explained.

Think Like a Monk

This is a book written by social media superstar Jay Shetty. In this, you have been told about such ways that positivity can help you to be happy. In this, you are taught to think like a monk, which can easily solve your problems and increase your potential and power.

The Book of Life Paperback

It is a book written on the philosophy of life, which is inspired by the thoughts of Krishnamurti. In this, you are told many meditations which are considered helpful in improving your concept of freedom, personal transformation and many other aspects. Your spiritual knowledge can also improve a lot by reading this book.



The Artist's Way: A Spiritual Path to Higher Creativity

This book is considered helpful in improving your spiritual thinking even more. It has been made under many programs. The book begins with The Most Vital Tool of Creativity Recovery. Hundreds of exercises and activities have been given in it so that the readers can explore and understand each chapter in depth.